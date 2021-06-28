Storm Keating faces a year of recovery from spinal surgery | Entertainment





Storm Keating faces a full year of recovery after his emergency spine surgery in March. The 39-year-old beauty was rushed to hospital earlier this year and underwent surgery after a prolapsed disc degenerated into cauda equina syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis that causes severe compression nerves of the lower back. And Storm has now revealed that she has to wait 12 months for her nerves to heal completely. She said: You have to donate the nerves 12 months after surgery. It’s a long time to wait, but by then I’m on a rigorous schedule that will subside as I get stronger. It wasn’t until the surgeon said it was a success that I fell for it. Then I had a few weeks with waves of emotions. You start to panic. You realize what your life would have been like and I couldn’t have driven to school, or to go on vacation. Storm is still in rehabilitation and said her fear of health made her pay more attention to her body. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: My perspective has definitely changed a lot since I had this fear. I am still in rehabilitation at the moment. I am not 100% perfect, but I am very guilty of never taking time for myself. I don’t have a good balance. But now I believe that you cannot ignore your body. You have to take the time and take care of yourself. The model who is married to Ronan Keating, with whom she has Cooper, four, and Coco, 15 months, revealed in March that she had experienced the scariest week of her life following her health crisis. She wrote at the time: It has been a long and trying week, the scariest week of my life. But I am extremely grateful to Dr Syed Aftab and all of the amazing specialists, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and helpers at #CromwellHospital who helped me get through this. On Saturday I was rushed with what we already knew was a very bad disc prolapse, which had recently worsened to the point of requiring surgery. However, upon stabilization in the hospital, it then escalated into compression / cauda equina syndrome which required emergency spine surgery to prevent permanent damage. Without Dr Aftab and his diligence, care, attention and acute skills, I would not come out of this hospital with the prospect of leading the normal life I had always imagined. (sic)

