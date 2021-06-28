Entertainment
BREAKDOWN! Bollywood director known for his action films with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham leading the desi OTT version of the best Italian show Zero Zero Zero; THE BIG STARS to line up? [EXCLUSIVE]
If you have a good appetite for foreign shows, chances are you have certainly heard the name, Zero Zero Zero, the hottest Italian web series at the moment, which luckily has become available to Indian audiences. last year via Amazon Prime Video. However, if you haven’t watched it yet and are too busy to devote time to it or already have too many titles pending on your watchlist or just aren’t too keen on watching it. he idea of consuming foreign broadcasts, don’t worry because a big name Bollywood Director may soon be adapting it for Indian audiences.
BollywoodLife has got their hands on an exclusive scoop from a well-placed industry source that Sanjay Gupta, who is known for his larger-than-life films, especially with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham as the lead cast, is in talks with a large production house to adapt Zero Zero Zero for the desi audience. Details of the production house have yet to be revealed and the casting has yet to be finalized, but some big names are expected to be hired for the web series.
Apparently, Sanjay Gupta was hired to adapt the series due to his considerable experience and reasonable success with Bollywood remakes, including Aatish, KHot, Kaante, Musafir, and Zinda, as well as his skill in handling the genre. police officer. It’s also unclear at this time which OTT platform the web series can stream on, but given that Zero Zero Zero is already on Amazon Prime, there’s a good chance the desi remake will follow.
If this materializes, one wonders how the Italian framework would be adapted to Indian shores and drug trafficking involving Italian and Mexican drug cartels would replace Indianized gangs.
