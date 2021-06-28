Robomart officially heads to West Hollywood





Robomart, which bills itself as the world’s leading store-calling platform, has officially launched its fleet of on-demand mobile mini-markets in West Hollywood, California. The company successfully completed a pilot test in the region last December. Using the proprietary Robomart app, consumers can flag down an automated store on wheels and make it happento their location in under 10 minutes, making them the fastest delivery service available today, according to the company. For the West Hollywood launch, Robomart partnered with Miami-based REEF, the largest operator of mobility and logistics centers and neighborhood kitchens in North America, to manage product storage, labeling ,digitization, integrity and replenishment. In 2018, Robomart debuted at THESE show, during which the company presented the world’s first stand-alone grocery store. Continuing to develop its autonomous technology, Robomart plans to add driverless vehicles to its fleet as the regulations allow. Robomart works much like based in San Francisco Uber, in that users can flag down a mobile store to come to their home, and when it arrives to their home, they open the doors with the app and select their own items. The company notes that it eliminates issues like longer delivery times and receiving the wrong items. In the latter case, Robomart allows consumers to view a list of all products in the app before calling the mobile store, ensuring that shoppers get what they want. The Robomart shopping experience also removes the long and tedious shopping cart creation and payment processes with a proprietary RFID-based no-payment system that allows users to take their selected products, put them in a bag and leave, without physically checking or paying. . We were incredibly excited to launch Robomart in West Hollywood and bring consumers the latestinnovation in retail, said Ali Ahmed, co-founder of Santa Monica, Calif. Robomart. Over the past decade, online delivery services have grown considerably and responded to a market need; however, there are still many challenges that make these services undesirable for consumers. With Robomart, we’ve turned the industry upside down and received incredible feedback from consumers on how it’s the most convenient way to shop while providing the fastest and most efficient shopping experience. transparent that other delivery services simply cannot provide. As part of this initial launch, the company is rolling out two types of Robomart: a drugstore Robomart offering shampoo, hand sanitizer, ibuprofen and more, which was recently tested in the region, and a Robomart from ready-to-eat snacks topped with chocolates, crisps, soft drinks and other snack products. The company is still in the development phase with its Robomart Grocery store, which will offer fresh fruits and vegetables as well as other refrigerated items. Robomart also plans to expand its fleet to include Pantry, Deli and Caf Robomarts in the coming months. Robomart is a fantastic partner who will help REEF to further connect customers and neighborhoods withgreater accessibility, consistency and efficiency to the goods and services most in demand, said REEF co-founder PhilippeSaint-Just. Together, we are redefining proximity as a service with our last blockexecution infrastructure. Robomart has partnered with other industry leaders, most notably in South San Francisco, California. Zeeba, its vehicle fleet supplier and RFID suppliers Zebra Technologies, based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and Glendale, California Avery dennison, both of which have supported Robomarts proprietary RFID tracking technology. The Robomart app is available on the iOS App Store, and will soon be available on Android.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos