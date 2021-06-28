Fashion faux pas | Worst outfits of Bollywood stars in the past decade





Worst celebrity outfits of the past decade From casual to , the celebrities of the city of tinsel always make headlines for their sartorial choices. While we are often green with envy after seeing their expensive picks, we also take inspiration from them and get to know the fashion trends by reviewing their OOTDs. Over the past decade, stars have given us many amazing looks like Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress or Alia Bhatt Sabyasachi lehenga yarn work. But there were also some not-so-impressive looks. And today we will talk about the latter. Below are a few looks, created by our beloved celebrities, that were totally messed up. Looked: Deepika padukone has really changed her fashion game over the past decade. When she was new to the industry, her fashion choices weren’t very pleasant. However, this look is not that old. Deepika’s gold dress is definitely a dud and the actress’ stylist was also trolled for the same, at the time. Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky choices and now people expect him to put on some crazy outfits. But that pantsuit, which Ranveer wore for an awards show, is a big no-no. It’s probably her worst outfit. Over the years, Sonakshi sinha impressed many with his weight transformation. Back then, the actress missed the red carpet, and her see-through black dress is one of those fashion disasters. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be a style icon for many and it is undeniable. But there are a few looks of the actress that always keep her in the spotlight. While her floral dress in the photo shared below isn’t that bad, her makeup, on the other hand, completely ruined the look. Smoky eyes with purple pout is not a good idea. Just like Ranveer, Karan johar, too, experiment with its appearance. While most of them have quirky designer jackets and sunglasses, her ethnic look, shared below, can never impress the style police. For a price reduction, Huma Qureshi wore that strapless number and left the style police disappointed. Aside from the design of this outfit being a big no-no, it also didn’t suit the actress’ figure. Sarah Ali Khan often takes control of the web with its comfortable kurta watch, leaving trend-watchers in awe. But her printed mini dress with a gigantic bow put her on the worst outfit list and it looks like this one is going to stick around for a long time. Who do you think has been the worst dressed celebrity of the past decade? Let us know by tweeting us @TimesNow.

