How UCLA Helps Its Athletes Benefit From NCAA NIL Rules

As he does when rounding the sideline on one of his long runs, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has to be careful when it comes to his lifestyle clothing brand.

He cannot use his top UCLA status to promote the Friends Over Fans line of sweatshirts, hats and other apparel that has generated more than $ 10,000 in merchandise sales since the end of March.

The brand promotion website, friendsoverfans.com, shows Thompson-Robinson smiling in a black hoodie outside the Santa Monica Pier, like he’s just another 20-year-old ready to shoot for the role. Thompson-Robinson got waivers from the NCAA to monetize his clothing brand and reinvested his profits back into the business.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, shown battling USC, is eager to capitalize on business opportunities. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

On Thursday, after years of waiting and losing untold dollars, the player known for his rocket-powered passes and quick legs will become another kind of double-threat quarterback.

The NCAA’s decision to allow California schools to adopt their own policy allowing athletes to enjoy their name, image and likeness from July 1 will offer Thompson-Robinson and all other athletes in the UCLA unprecedented access to marketing opportunities. They can use their varsity athlete status to promote whatever they want, whether it’s an unrelated hobby or their brand as a Bruin star.

That’s huge for a lot of athletes, said Thompson-Robinson. . I know from a lot of my teammates that we’ve wanted something like this for a while.

Thompson-Robinsons plan is to consolidate his UCLA football character and clothing line into one business. A similar strategy is in the works for Bruins gymnast Margzetta Frazier, who previously separated her athletic and outdoor activities.

Frazier dabbled in singing, songwriting, and acting, among others. She never made a dollar with it all despite a graceful elegance, beaming smile, and a wacky touch of authenticity that has long made her a marketers dream.

Brands have been using Frazier since the age of 15, sending emails and direct messages on Twitter, saying they would like to partner with her to promote their products.

Sorry, Frazier should always tell them. She couldn’t accept any promotional offers due to NCAA rules.

Saying no became a team-wide tradition once Frazier became a Bruin, with everyone unable to capitalize on the international fame that accompanied their perfect 10’s and 10’s routines. videos that have generated millions of views.

I’m sure the girls missed out on so many opportunities where they could have earned an income, whether it was brands that wanted to work with them or [giving] private lessons or video clips, Frazier said, so we’ve done it all already, it’s just a matter of not getting paid for it.

The big question as cash-strapped varsity athletes prepare their deposit slips is how much money they can make. There has been talk in the locker room in recent weeks as the NCAA accelerated the timeline for NIL policy changes to take effect in states like California, where no one was previously expected to take advantage of them until 2023.

Everyone has sort of focused on where the money is, Thompson-Robinson said, and who will get the most out of it.

Estimates have varied. The numbers have ranged from a few thousand dollars for the largely anonymous players to over $ 1 million for a starting quarterback. Expectations are largely linked to its visibility and its footprint on social networks.

As he is the most prominent player of a veteran team who will play at least a handful of games on national television, the marketing appeal of Thompson-Robinsons is evident. The same goes for that of Frazier, who amassed 127,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 284,000 subscribers on TikTok.

Getting a dedicated Janet Jackson floor routine retweeted by the pop star, followed by an appearance on Good Morning America, only improved Fraziers’ potential for approval.

Erin Adkins may be the real star when it comes to showing UCLA athletes the money they could make. Associate athletic director for compliance, Adkins has helped the Bruins with existing brand deals secure NCAA waivers while preparing everyone for a possible cash infusion.

Adkins has scheduled Zoom meetings for the next few days to prepare schools and over 700 athletes for every aspect of NIL, from educating them on the basics of the deal, to building their brand, to disclosing and following up on the deal. every deal made.

UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier flashes the black power sign during her floor exercise routine, scoring 9.850 in a meet against Oregon State in the 2021 season. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a huge bonus that UCLA and its crosstown rival USC, for that matter, are perfectly suited to capitalize on the NIL changes, as they are nestled in a massive media market that encompasses Hollywood in addition to some of the more popular brands. most iconic in the world.

We were well positioned to maximize these opportunities for our student-athletes, said UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond because of the market and the great alumni network we have and all that makes it possible to become a Bruin.

As part of its educational program, UCLA plans to bring in several renowned Los Angeles talent agencies as well as prominent alumni and faculty from its business and law schools who can bring their expertise to their work. respective fields. Frazier said she was excited to learn how to build a leadership team that can grow her brand in a more professional way; Thompson-Robinson said he wanted to master the nuances of California’s tax structure.

Both athletes participated in a UCLA pilot program that served as a test for what will be unveiled in the coming days. Frazier said he discovered that companies value interactions measured in comments and likes over subscriber count because they provide a more accurate measure of engagement.

Of course, no one claims to have all the answers in this strange new world. After playing at a summer basketball camp last week, UCLA rookie Dylan Andrews was given a non-fungible token, a video clip of the highlights featuring a unique digital signature that could increase way exponential in value that he will be able to cash once his university career is over.

I think we were about to move to the Wild West, so we don’t yet know what’s going to happen, said Melva Thompson-Robinson, mother of Dorians and commercial director for her brand. There’s just so much going on trying to figure out.

At a minimum, Melva Thompson-Robinson is hoping that the foundations for her son’s brand laid for the rest of his college career will improve his support opportunities once he reaches the NFL.

For Frazier, NIL’s start with a year in college makes her feel like she’s already blocked the landing on her postgraduate plans. By the end of gymnastics, she will have a foothold in music that could catapult her to stardom in an equally expensive endeavor.

It changes everything, Frazier said. This makes dreams that weren’t possible completely possible. I can be a musician like a real job. It can take off and I can be successful. I have all the tools. I know everyone. Now I will be able to earn some money.