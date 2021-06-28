Entertainment
Randy Orton backs Bollywood Boyz, says he’s sure they’ll cross paths again
In a recent tweet, The Viper Randy Orton praised the Bollywood Boyz and hinted that they might be in the same ring again. WWE recently released the duo due to their latest round of budget cuts.
PUBLICITY
The article continues under this ad
The main wrestling promotion is on a flurry of fire and has taken out various (major) superstars over the past year or so, and at first glance they might not be stopping anytime soon.
The Bollywood Boyz aka the Singh Brothers (Sunil Singh and Samir Singh) are among the few unlucky Superstars the company recently released amid the pandemic.
PUBLICITY
The article continues under this ad
Randy Orton Shows His Appreciation
The Bollywood Boyz are best known for being the goofy sidekicks of then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, and were constantly arguing with Randy Orton.
In a recent tweet, Orton showed his respect for the duo from the moment they argued, by addressing this infamous bump.
Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you later. Until then, show everyone what you can do, Orton wrote.
Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you later. Until then show everyone what you can do guys https://t.co/Axvvi11ilv
Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 28, 2021
Returning to Backlash 2017, Jinder Mahal and The Viper were fighting for the WWE Championship. During one point in the match, Samir Singh was to pass through the announcers table courtesy of Orton.
However, Singh spun more than expected in the air and landed on the back of his neck. Her body bounced off the table, and the moment was so surreal that even Orton shattered his character and expressed disbelief at the rough appearance of the bump.
Orton wasn’t the only one enjoying the duo stint in WWE as many others have joined. One of those people was veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.
He tweeted Sad to see Bollywood Boyz gone. They performed very well in all of the roles given to them, but didn’t receive much once they gave up on Mahal’s push.
Sad to see Bollywood Boyz gone. They performed really well in every role given to them, but didn’t receive much once they gave up on Mahal’s best guys push.
Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 25, 2021
Watch This Story: Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey & More: WWE Superstars Who Competed In The Olympics
Important openings in other promotions
Such appreciation tweets surely would have given the Singh brothers a boost of confidence, and it’s only a matter of time before we see the duo competing inside the square circle again (possibly with Randy Orton).
All the bumps, ripped ACLs, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth it for 5 years. And how ironic, we ended our last game with a hanging shoulder
It’s normal, we got fired showing up for wrestling training, we love what we do, with passion
Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021
The Boyz are in their mid-thirties and still have a lot to offer. With AEW always keeping an eye out for the wonderful talent coming out of WWE, maybe well see them play and extend their careers. Additionally, other budding promotions like Impact Wrestling and NJPW might also be lurking in the shadows.
Where do you want to see Bollywood Boyz fights? Let us know in the comments below.
PUBLICITY
The article continues under this ad
PUBLICITY
The article continues under this ad
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]