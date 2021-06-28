Randy Orton backs Bollywood Boyz, says he’s sure they’ll cross paths again

In a recent tweet, The Viper Randy Orton praised the Bollywood Boyz and hinted that they might be in the same ring again. WWE recently released the duo due to their latest round of budget cuts.

PUBLICITY The article continues under this ad

The main wrestling promotion is on a flurry of fire and has taken out various (major) superstars over the past year or so, and at first glance they might not be stopping anytime soon.

The Bollywood Boyz aka the Singh Brothers (Sunil Singh and Samir Singh) are among the few unlucky Superstars the company recently released amid the pandemic.

PUBLICITY The article continues under this ad

Randy Orton Shows His Appreciation

World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton poses for photographers during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on January 7, 2019 (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) ( Photo credit should read AMER HILABI / AFP / Getty Images)

The Bollywood Boyz are best known for being the goofy sidekicks of then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, and were constantly arguing with Randy Orton.

In a recent tweet, Orton showed his respect for the duo from the moment they argued, by addressing this infamous bump.

Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you later. Until then, show everyone what you can do, Orton wrote.

Returning to Backlash 2017, Jinder Mahal and The Viper were fighting for the WWE Championship. During one point in the match, Samir Singh was to pass through the announcers table courtesy of Orton.

However, Singh spun more than expected in the air and landed on the back of his neck. Her body bounced off the table, and the moment was so surreal that even Orton shattered his character and expressed disbelief at the rough appearance of the bump.

Orton wasn’t the only one enjoying the duo stint in WWE as many others have joined. One of those people was veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

He tweeted Sad to see Bollywood Boyz gone. They performed very well in all of the roles given to them, but didn’t receive much once they gave up on Mahal’s push.

Watch This Story: Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey & More: WWE Superstars Who Competed In The Olympics



Important openings in other promotions

Such appreciation tweets surely would have given the Singh brothers a boost of confidence, and it’s only a matter of time before we see the duo competing inside the square circle again (possibly with Randy Orton).

The Boyz are in their mid-thirties and still have a lot to offer. With AEW always keeping an eye out for the wonderful talent coming out of WWE, maybe well see them play and extend their careers. Additionally, other budding promotions like Impact Wrestling and NJPW might also be lurking in the shadows.

Where do you want to see Bollywood Boyz fights? Let us know in the comments below.

PUBLICITY The article continues under this ad