From Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities can’t get enough of black and white style





The desire to kill simplicity with style is the reason black and white outfits are made. They don’t just enhance our look, but they also work magic on our moods. Bollywood’s current obsession with monochrome wardrobes also seems to be taking hold in our closets. Playing with colorful silhouettes is always fun, but styling classics in black and white is more fun. And the art of rocking black and monochrome outfits is what we want to learn this summer. These celebrity-endorsed monochrome black and white styles are the best way to start. Swirlster chooses black and white outfits for you 1. Sara Ali Khan Who knew peas could be so luxurious? Sara Ali Khan’s version of the polka dot ensemble is nothing but absolutely elegant. Seen donning a gorgeous classic black and white polka dot ensemble, the actress opted for a blazer with a pair of shorts, making a chic case for monochrome outfits. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with a beautiful belt and multi-colored threads on the outfit. 2. Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista at heart and she has never backed down when it comes to rocking clothing. In the timeless classic, the actress donned a gorgeous black and white pantsuit with micro-dots on it. She looked no less than stunning in this gorgeous outfit. Make sure to keep a delicate jewelry silver tone with this kind of outfit and avoid a pop of color with this one. 3. Hina Khan Hina Khan knows how to give a modern touch to classics in black and white. Her monochrome walk-in closet looks perfect in a black dress with white lace detailing on the dress, making her a perfect choice for every outing. Go for light colored shoes with this outfit and let your outfit do the talking. 4. Karishma Tanna Karishma Tanna has always been known for keeping her clothing choices stylish yet comfortable. Seen to give a chic touch to her monochrome outfit, the actress opted for a casual coordinating ensemble printed in black and white. The set featured a cropped top with knots and a plunging neckline. She paired the look with a flared palazzo, giving us an easy and airy summer vibe with this ensemble. 5. Malaika Arora Just when we thought we had seen it all, we had Malaika Arora to raise the bar higher with her traditional look. Making a chic case for monochrome lehenga, the actress looked the most elegant as she adorned a gorgeous white and black lehenga. We just can’t get enough of this ethereal look. With traditional outfits like these, make sure to keep the look minimalist and let your outfit shine. To browse more fashion products, click here. Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







