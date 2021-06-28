July 4th Celebration in Kankakee, Iroquois Counties | Local News

Several communities in Kankakee and Iroquois counties are planning events this weekend to celebrate July 4, including Aroma Park, Kankakee, Manteno, Peotone, Watseka and Wilmington.
In the village of Beecher, planners say they will move the community celebration to the fall due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions.
The following events, however, are to come:
Cheeseburgers and fireworks
The Aroma Park Boat Club will host Cheeseburgers & Fireworks on Friday. Food will be available from 5 p.m. with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. In addition, at 7 p.m., the South Side Social Club will perform.
At 8:30 p.m. on July 2, the city of Wilmington will host a fireworks display to kick off Independence Day weekend. The fireworks display is free to the public and will take place at North Island Park, IL-53 and North Park Street, Wilmington.
Sponsored by the Watseka Chamber of Commerce, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 3. The theme for this year is Proud to be an American.
There will be prizes for the best entry to the farm, the best religious entry, the best commercial entry, the best children’s unit, the best walking unit, the best use of the theme and the best decorated emergency vehicle.
The parade route will run south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue, and will end at Watseka Community High School.
There will be a fireworks display at dusk on July 2.
At 9:15 pm on July 3, the Manteno Sportsmens Club will host a fireworks show at 851 N. Main St., Manteno. The Southside Social Club will perform on the Terrace before and after the fireworks display.
There is limited parking on the property, but plenty of seating, said Anthony LaMore, president of the Manteno Sportmens Club.
4th of July fireworks and live music Kankakee
The town of Kankakee will once again host the annual July 4th fireworks show with live music on July 4th.
The event will take place at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, and the doors will open at 4 p.m. The price of admission is $ 20 per car.
The Independence Day event will feature live music from the Kankakee Valley Symphony and its Youth Orchestra as well as the Kankakee Municipal Band. Organizers say this is a family event for all ages. Chairs are allowed to be brought to sit.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he’s been looking forward to what he says is a fun start to the evening that we haven’t had in about two or three years.
Will County Fairgrounds Laser Show July 4th
At 9 p.m. on July 4, there will be a special laser driving show at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone. This is part of the Cabin Fever Laser Show summer series which features music on lasers with special effects and visual choreography.
Beechers fourth in the fall
Due to the pandemic, Beecher’s July 4 Commission decided to postpone its July 4, 2021 celebration until Labor Day weekend at Firemens Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher.
The theme this year is Fourth in the Fall. There will be no parade this year, but the fireworks provided by Melrose Pyrotechnics will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 5.
There will be a carnival, festival market, beanbag tournament and live performances every night during the event scheduled for September 3-6. For more details, visit villageofbeecher.org. The village plans to return the festival to its normal July 4 weekend dates in 2022.
