Chloe Bailey misses sister Halle Bailey as actor shoots for “Little Mermaid” abroad





Chloe Bailey and HalleBailey rose to fame for their vocal talents. What made them even more successful was the fact that they were signed by the Beyoncé label. Now the two have carved out niches for themselves in the industry with Halle Bailey securing a niche as the leader in the live-action version of The little Mermaid throw away. Asked about it, Chloe Bailey only had words of love for her sister. Chloe Bailey attended the 2021 BET Awards and spoke to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier about her sister filming overseas for The little Mermaid. Chloe Bailey talks about Halle Bailey Chloe Bailey said she misses her sister every day while she is away. She revealed that she felt she was killing him overseas and felt incredibly proud of her sister. Chloe Bailey added that she does her own thing at home while her sister leaves for the movie. She couldn't wait to be with her again. Speaking of how she felt her sister was playing Ariel in the live-action version of The little Mermaid, Chloe couldn't help but gush. Chloe Bailey said she couldn't have felt more proud of her sister than she felt when she found out she was going to be Ariel. She added that whenever the two of them do Facetime, Halle would be absolutely beaming. Chloe revealed that seeing her sister as Ariel gives her absolute chills and that she can't wait to see the movie. Chloe affectionately added that Halle had always been her little mermaid. As for Chloe Bailey, she herself had a lot to look forward to. She worked on Georgetown project which is presented as a supernatural thriller. The film also stars Russel Crowe, Sam Worthington and Ryan Simpkins. When asked about the movie, she said it was a great movie to be a part of and while she didn't know the official release date, she was looking forward to seeing it in theaters soon.







