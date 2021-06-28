Entertainment
2021 Gerber photo winner is baby from Florida born to cancer survivor
Gerber’s baby in 2021 is a baby from Florida with an infectious laugh and an inspiring story.
Zane’s mother, Erin Kahin, is a breast cancer survivor who said TODAY she was not sure whether she could conceive naturally after undergoing a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
To her doctor’s surprise, she conceived and now her 4 month old boy is not only this year’s Gerber Photo Research winner, but he’s also been given a title that no other baby Gerber has had: Chief Growing Officer.
According to a Press release, Kahin will also serve as the official chief taste tester to taste and review new baby food products, provide “advice” to Gerber’s management team on what babies need for the future and guest star in as CEO of Gerber for a day where he will help make business decisions that support the growth of every baby.
It will also be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns.
2020 Gerber Baby:Magnolia Earl is this year’s spokesperson, winner of a cash prize of $ 25,000
Kahin, born Feb. 3, has a “cheerful demeanor, captivating laughs and a playful smile can light up any room,” according to GerberHer favorite activities are bonding with her two dogs, Rexy and Liv, and sitting in her recliner.
the the family won a $ 25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year, and a $ 1,000 reward dress provided by Gerber Childrenswear. Gerber will be offering CGO jumpsuits and matching Gerber Childrenswear t-shirts inspired by Kahin.
Generations collide: Very First Baby Gerber Poses With Current Baby Gerber In A Photo Too Cute To Handle
The annual photo search began in 2010, when Gerber, a company that sells baby food and baby products, provided to parents and caregivers with the possibility that their baby from birth to 48 months be presented as a spokesperson.
The former photo search winner,Earl of Magnolia, was chosen from 327,000 entrants who submitted their photos, videos and stories to the Gerbers competition website.
Last year’s baby Gerber:Meet Magnolia Earl
The first Gerber baby who won the competition in 1928, Ann Turner Cook, was 94 years old. Artist Dorothy Hope Smith, Cook’s neighbor, presented a charcoal sketch of a baby with tousled hair and shining eyes, and said she would finish the sketch if she won the competition.
The baby’s identity was kept a secret for 40 years until 1978. Cook is a retired mystery novelist and English teacher.
