Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 4-10:

July 4: actor Eva Marie Saint is 97 years old. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94 years old. Actor Ed Bernard (Police Woman, White Shadow) is 82 years old. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in Its A Wonderful Life) is 81 years old. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 78 years old. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 78 years old. Earth, Wind and Fire percussionist Ralph Johnson is 70 years old. Widespread Panic percussionist Domingo Ortiz is 69 years old. Singer John Waite is 69 years old. INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly is 63 years old. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 61 years old. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 59 years old. Stryper singer Michael Sweet is 58 years old. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 58 years old. Actor Tracy Letts (Homeland) is 56 years old. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (Gary Single, The Daily Show) is 50 years old. Actor John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys) is 46 years old. BBMak singer Stephen Ste McNally is 43 years old. Actress Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) is 43. Actor Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy) is 39 years old. Reality TV star Mike The Situation Sorrentino (Jersey Shore) is 39 years old. Singer Melanie Fiona is 38 years old.

July 5: Musician Robbie Robertson is 78 years old. Musician Huey Lewis is 71 years old. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 69 years old. Singer Marc Cohn is 62 years old. Actor Dorien Wilson (The Parkers, Sister, Sister) is 59 years old. Actor Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) is 58 years old. Actress Kathryn Erbe (Law and Order: Criminal Intent) is 56 years old. Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA is 52 years old. Singer Joe is 48 years old. The Cardigans drummer Bengt Lagerberg is 48 years old. D12 rapper Bizarre is 45 years old. Rapper Royce da 59 is 44 years old. Lifehouse musician Jason Wade is 41 years old. Lady A musician Dave Haywood is 39 years old. Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick OMalley is 36 years old. Actor Jason Dolley (Cory in the House) is 30 years old.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 81 years old. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 81 years old. Actor Burt Ward (Batman) is 76 years old. Actor Fred Dryer is 75 years old. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 75 years old. Actor Shelley Hack (TV Charlies Angels) is 74 years old. Actor Allyce Beasley (Moonlighting) is 70 years old. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 70 years old. Actor Grant Goodeve (Eight is Enough) is 69 years old. Singer Nanci Griffith is 68 years old. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 66 years old. Actor Casey Sander (Grace Under Fire) is 66 years old. Actress Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) is 63. Spandau Ballet drummer John Keeble is 62 years old. Actor Pip Torrens (The Crown) is 61 years old. Actor Brian Posehn (Just Shoot Me) is 55 years old. Actor Robb Derringer (Days of Our Lives) is 54 years old. CBS This Morning co-host John Dickerson is 53. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Inspectah Deck is 51 years old. Josh Elliott, NBC Sports correspondent and former host of Good Morning America, is 50 years old. Rapper 50 Cent is 46 years old. Actors Tia and Tamera (sister, sister) are 43 years old. Comedian Kevin Hart is 42 years old. Bastille drummer Chris Wood is 36 years old. Actor Jeremy Suarez (Bernie Mac) is 3 years old. 1.

July 7: Conductor Doc Severinsen is 94 years old. Drummer Ringo Starr is 81 years old. Grass Roots singer-guitarist Warren Entner is 78 years old. Actor Joe Spano is 75 years old. The Village People singer David Hodo (construction worker) is 74 years old. Country singer Linda Williams is 74 years old. Actress Shelley Duvall is 72 years old. Actor Roz Ryan (Amen) is 70 years old. Actor Billy Campbell (Once and Again) is 62. Spin Doctors bassist Mark White is 59 years old. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (Ally McBeal) is 58 years old. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55 years old. Mint Condition bassist Ricky Kinchen is 55 years old. Actor Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods) is 53 years old. Actor Jorja Fox (CSI) is 53 years old. The actor Cree Summer (A Different World) is 52 years old. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds) is 49 years old. Actor Troy Garity (Barbershop) is 48 years old. Actor Berenice Bejo (The Artist) is 45 years old. Actor Hamish Linklater (The New Adventures of Old Christine) is 45 years old. Rapper Cassidy is 39 years old. Actor Ross Malinger (Sleepless in Seattle) is 37 years old. Comedian Luke Null (Saturday Night Live) is 31 years old. Fifth Harmony (The X Factor) singer Ally Hernandez is 28. 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin is 27. Country singer Maddie Marlow of Maddie and Tae is 26 years old.

July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 86 years old. Allman Brothers drummer Jaimoe Johanson is 77 years old. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77 years old. Actor Kim Darby is 74 years old. Actor Jonelle Allen (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is 73 years old. Children’s singer Raffi is 73 years old. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70 years old. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63 years old. Country singer Toby Keith is 60 years old. Haircut 100 guitarist Graham Jones is 60 years old. Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher is 60 years old. Singer Joan Osborne is 59 years old. Actor Rocky Carroll (NCIS) is 58 years old. Actor Michael B. Silver (Instinct, NYPD Blue) is 54 years old. Actor Billy Crudup (almost famous) is 53 years old. Actor Michael Weatherly (NCIS, Dark Angel) is 53 years old. Singer Beck is 51 years old. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 51 years old. The actor Sebastian Maniscalco is 48 years old. Jars of Clay guitarist Stephen Mason is 46 years old. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls) is 44 years old. Actor Lance Gross (House of Payne) is 40 years old. Actor Sophia Bush (Chicago PD, One Tree Hill) is 39 years old. Arctic Monkeys guitarist Jamie Cook is 36 years old. Actress Maya Hawke (Little Wom fr, Stranger Things) is 23. Actor Jaden Smith (The Pursuit of Happiness) is 23.

July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 94 years old. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79 years old. The Crystals singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew is 76 years old. Actor Chris Cooper is 70 years old. John Tesh, a television character turned musician, is 69 years old. Country singer David Ball is 68 years old. Company manager Kevin OLeary (Shark Tank) is 67 years old. Sister Sledge singer Debbie Sledge is 67 years old. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66 years old. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Soft Cell singer Marc Almond is 64 years old. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64 years old. 64. Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr is 63 years old. Singer Courtney Love is 57 years old. Anthrax bassist Frank Bello is 56 years old. Actor David OHara (The District) is 56 years old. Actor Pamela Adlon (Louie) is 55 years old. Actor Scott Grimes (ER, Party of Five) is 50 years old. Musician Jack White is 46 years old. Modest Mouse singer-guitarist Isaac Brock is 46 years old. Actor Fred Savage is 45 years old. Hoobastank singer Dan Estrin is 45 years old. Actor Linda Park (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 43 years old. 3LW (Cheetah Girls Movies) singer-actor Kiely Williams is 35 years old. Actor Mitchel Musso (Phineas and Ferb, Hannah Montana) is 30 years old. Actor Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia) is 26 years old.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (Dallas, Peyton Place) is 94. Singer Mavis Staples is 82 years old. Actor Mills Watson (BJ and the Bear, Lobo) is 81 years old. Actor Robert Pine (CHiPS) is 80 years old. Moby Grape guitarist Jerry Miller is 78 years old. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74 years old. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 72 years old. Pet Shop Boys singer Neil Tennant is 67 years old. Banjo player Bela Fleck from Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 63 years old. Actor Fiona Shaw (True Blood, Harry Potter Films) is 63 years old. BR549 drummer Shaw Wilson is 61 years old. Country singer Ken Mellons is 56 years old. Porno for Pyros guitarist Peter DiStefano is 56 years old. Actor Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty Half & Half) is 56 years old. Actor Gale Harold (Hellcats) is 52 years old. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 51 years old. Actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) is 49 years old. Singer Imelda May is 47 years old. Actor Adrian Grenier (Entourage, Cecil B. DeMented) is 45 years old. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years old) a slave) is 44 years old. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (Desperate Housewives) is 44 years old. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie) is 41 years old. Sing er Jessica Simpson is 41 years old. Filter bassist John Spiker is 40 years old. Actress Heather Hemmens (Hellcats) is 37. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 30 years old. Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is 28.