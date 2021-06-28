Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 4-10 | Entertainment





July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 86 years old. Allman Brothers drummer Jaimoe Johanson is 77 years old. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77 years old. Actor Kim Darby is 74 years old. Actor Jonelle Allen (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is 73 years old. Children’s singer Raffi is 73 years old. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70 years old. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63 years old. Country singer Toby Keith is 60 years old. Haircut 100 guitarist Graham Jones is 60 years old. Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher is 60 years old. Singer Joan Osborne is 59 years old. Actor Rocky Carroll (NCIS) is 58 years old. Actor Michael B. Silver (Instinct, NYPD Blue) is 54 years old. Actor Billy Crudup (almost famous) is 53 years old. Actor Michael Weatherly (NCIS, Dark Angel) is 53 years old. Singer Beck is 51 years old. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 51 years old. The actor Sebastian Maniscalco is 48 years old. Jars of Clay guitarist Stephen Mason is 46 years old. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls) is 44 years old. Actor Lance Gross (House of Payne) is 40 years old. Actor Sophia Bush (Chicago PD, One Tree Hill) is 39 years old. Arctic Monkeys guitarist Jamie Cook is 36 years old. Actress Maya Hawke (Little Wom fr, Stranger Things) is 23. Actor Jaden Smith (The Pursuit of Happiness) is 23.

July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 94 years old. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79 years old. The Crystals singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew is 76 years old. Actor Chris Cooper is 70 years old. John Tesh, a television character turned musician, is 69 years old. Country singer David Ball is 68 years old. Company manager Kevin OLeary (Shark Tank) is 67 years old. Sister Sledge singer Debbie Sledge is 67 years old. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66 years old. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Soft Cell singer Marc Almond is 64 years old. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64 years old. 64. Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr is 63 years old. Singer Courtney Love is 57 years old. Anthrax bassist Frank Bello is 56 years old. Actor David OHara (The District) is 56 years old. Actor Pamela Adlon (Louie) is 55 years old. Actor Scott Grimes (ER, Party of Five) is 50 years old. Musician Jack White is 46 years old. Modest Mouse singer-guitarist Isaac Brock is 46 years old. Actor Fred Savage is 45 years old. Hoobastank singer Dan Estrin is 45 years old. Actor Linda Park (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 43 years old. 3LW (Cheetah Girls Movies) singer-actor Kiely Williams is 35 years old. Actor Mitchel Musso (Phineas and Ferb, Hannah Montana) is 30 years old. Actor Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia) is 26 years old.

