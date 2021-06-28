The filming of Alia’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in homage to Asha Bhosle: Bollywood recap





Several events have taken place in the Bollywood sphere today. From the conclusion of Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi In Asha Bhosle remembering RD Burman on her birthday, there were plenty of events in the headlines on June 28, 2021. Read further to see this recap of entertainment news for the day. Here are the latest Bollywood news for the day Alia bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi packed up Alia took advantage of her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her on the sets of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi to advertise his scarf. In the caption of the post she wrote: We started filming Gangubai on December 8, 2019 .. and we finished the movie 2 years later! This film and this setting have gone through two confinements .. two cyclones .. the director and the actor become covid during the shooting !!! the issues the set faced is another movie all together! Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on her birthday Veteran singer Asha Bhosle used her Twitter account to remember her late husband RD Burman on his birthday. She shared a monochrome photo of them standing next to each other and wrote: Thanks for the music (not just from me but also millions of hearts beating to your madness). Happy Birthday Pancham. Burman took his last breath at the age of 54 while suffering from cardiac arrest. Kangana Ranaut issues a final warning to the cinema mafia Kangana Ranaut took inspiration from her Instagram stories and wrote that “the pappus cinema mafia” had “sleepless nights” whenever she announced new projects. She further wrote that she knew of one dumbo in particular who accused her of doing underhanded public relations. She also said that this person called her “150 cr business wali Manikarnika” a “flop”. Image: Instagram by Kangana Ranaut Abhay Deol announces new Disney movie Abhay Deol took to her Instagram account to share the trailer for her upcoming Disney film Turn. The trailer centered around a girl who realizes her love for music through deejaying. In the caption of the post, he informed that the film will be available to the American public on August 13, 2021. Urvashi Rautela receives the Stree Shakti National Award 2021 Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram to share photos of herself receiving the 2021 Stree Shakti National Award. The award was presented by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Urvashi was honored with this award for her contribution to the Hindi film industry. Image: INSTAGRAM D’ALIA BHATT and ASHA BHOSLE Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







