The Hollywood Park venue will be the YouTube theater





“When he decided to create YouTube Theater, Stan kroenke envisioned a world-class intimate venue that exemplifies three fundamental aspects: technology, creativity and entertainment. We can’t imagine a better partner to help us bring this vision to life than YouTube, ”said Jason gannon, General Manager, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “YouTube Theater will be open to the public this summer as Los Angeles’ new home for esports, community gatherings, concerts and all types of live entertainment. YouTube Theater is the next step for Hollywood Park as we expand and realize the creation of a true sports and entertainment destination on our 300 acres. “ Hollywood Park and Live Nation have teamed up in an exclusive multi-year reservation deal and have already confirmed that Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules, Pitbull, Black Pumas, Devo, Trippie Redd, Alejandro Sanz, Christian Nodal, Marina and Louis Tomlinson will play theater shows in 2021 and 2022. Theater guests will experience cutting-edge technology and premium finishes that enhance the fan experience. Innovative YouTube Theater features include a large-scale digital YouTube play button icon outside the venue, which can transform into an immersive digital wall inside that will be used to celebrate YouTube creators and artists in presenting them in a gallery-like setting. The deal builds on the previously announced partnerships by Google, YouTube’s parent company, with Hollywood Park, which made Google Cloud the exclusive cloud partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and their SoFi Stadium. Google Cloud is also YouTube Theater’s exclusive cloud partner. YouTube will be the exclusive video and music streaming services partner of YouTube Theater, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park and the exclusive video services partner and official music streaming services partner of The Rams and Chargers.

YouTube Theater is a 227,000 square foot, three story indoor venue with 6,100 square feet of land. stage and the seat furthest from the house just 50 meters from the stage. The venue itself blends seamlessly into the southernmost corner of the same glass roof that spans SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza. Accompanied by a two-story Kaynemaile chandelier, the theater will feature six luxury boxes, a 1,200-square-foot upscale hospitality space – with adjoining changing rooms – and 3,500 square feet of space. private club with 140 premium seats. The Legends Global Partnerships division researched, negotiated and represented Hollywood Park to secure this partnership.

