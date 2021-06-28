



Olly Alexander lets go and logs out when it comes to speculating that hell is Doctor Whois the next lead. Over the weekend, the British The sun reported that the 30-year-old artist, who plays Ritchie on Channel 4 / HBO Maxs It’s a sin and leads the Years & Years group, was chosen as the first queer time lord. According to The sunsource, Olly is set to be announced as the New Doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage. The insider also claimed that It’s a sin Creator Russell T. Davies, an old Doctor Who showrunner and writer, had heavily promoted Alexander for the role. Just as rumors started to mount, Agent of Alexanders Martha kinn offered a slight denial. Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation, she wrote on her Instagram story. As nice as it may be to see the interest in this story regenerate, that just isn’t true. As odd as it sounds, Olly’s focus is on her music right now. Alexander himself did not weigh in on the buzz. However, he announced his break from social media for the next two weeks on Monday morning. With Alexander allegedly out of the race, theories about who will be the 14th Doctor are sure to be unleashed. the Daily mail reported earlier this month than Jodie Whittaker, the first female Time Lord, is expected to leave the series in 2022, after appearing in two specials. The BBC has not confirmed Whittakers’ exit, although it has become standard practice for medics to complete three-season stints. Whittaker has joined Doctor Who in 2017, signaling a radical change after 12 male doctors, including Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, and David tennant during the last years. As always, bosses are keeping a low profile on what they have planned, source says The sun on the possible regeneration from Whittaker to Alexander (with a strange illustration what it might look like). But with filming still underway for episodes in 2022, there’s a lot more to come for Doctor Jodies. More great stories from Vanity Show An Exclusive Deep Dive Into Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Come Back

