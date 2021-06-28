The bubble tea craze has arrived in Purcellville | Entertainment

As a longtime bubble tea fan, Dusty Lockhart couldn’t resist the opportunity to open a teahouse in Purcellville.
My whole family is obsessed with bubble tea, we love it, she said.
The Purcellville resident and owner of Petite Loulou Creperie + Cafe, which is in the same mall, came up with the idea for The Empress Pearl Milk Tea over a year ago and rented the space previously occupied by a short-lived popsicle shop across from the Belly Love Brewing Company.
While the pandemic put plans on hold for about a year, it all finally fell into place this spring and the store opened on June 15.
We’ve been so busy trying to keep the [Petite Loulou] ongoing business, there was no way to open it last year, ”Lockhart said. “It took a long time to get to a place of stability.
At the same time, there was a shortage of boba so that also pushed us back.
Pearl tea, also known as boba, originated in Taiwan. It can be ordered as a fruit tea with different flavor concentrates, or as a milk tea. The teas are served cold and are customizable with different types of bubbles, jellies and other flavors and garnishes.
We’ve been testing recipes for months, said Lockhart. We aim to honor the traditional foundations of bubble tea, but also to create a funky and versatile menu.
The cups are heat sealed so they can be turned upside down to mix the toppings into the drink. Then a large straw is inserted into the top to sip the bubbles, which are tapioca rolled into balls and boiled in water and honey. Another option is the bursting boba balls, which have juice inside.
Besides tea, the shop also sells mochi, or Japanese rice cakes. The plan, Lockhart said, is to start selling hot tea in the fall.
Lockhart grew up in a family that drank tea frequently, but her four children are not used to drinking tea, she said. So, they created menu items for different tastes, including a lemonade drink, as well as smoothies and slushies.
Store general manager Brandee Hoffman said part of the appeal of bubble tea is the ability to play with different flavors and toppings.
They’re all interchangeable and it’s fun to drink the different flavors, she says.
Lillie Nash, who also helps manage operations, says she enjoys creating a variety of drinks for customers.
The store’s number one seller is strawberry milk tea, Lockhart said.
You can either go traditional and have a special milk tea, or have something playful and fun, depending on your mood, she said.
The Empress Pearl Milk Tea is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 713 East Main Street in Purcellville. For more information visit empresspearltea.com.
