Lana Wood to revisit Natalie Wood’s investigation in Memoir – The Hollywood Reporter





Lana Wood is ready to revisit what happened to her sister and late Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. Hollywood journalist can exclusively announce that Wood is about to publish a new dissertation, Little sister: My investigation into the mysterious death of Natalie Wood, from Dey Street Books in November. In the next true crime memoir, Lana Wood will offer a raw tale of her sister’s life and death, as she details new information from those directly involved in the investigation into Wood’s 1981 death. Lana will also address the myths and misconceptions behind Wood’s death and share the secrets she has held for years. Memories will arrive in place of the 40th anniversary of Wood’s death. “I waited 40 years to finally unload what happened to my sister Natalie Wood,” Lana Wood said in a statement. “I’m finally sharing everything I know now and what I knew then, but I wasn’t ready or brave enough to reveal it. This book will shed new light on my life with Natalie, leading to and culminating in the events surrounding her death. Wood has died aged 43 under mysterious circumstances after missing from her family’s yacht, only to be found floating in the water wearing a red puffer jacket and flannel nightgown. Although his death was ruled accidental at the time following a two-week inquest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reopened the inquest in 2011, and the coroner changed the cause of death of Wood in “drowning and other undetermined factors”. Her husband, Robert Wagner, was ultimately named a Person of Interest, with authorities confirming he was the last person to be with the actress before her disappearance. Wagner declined to speak to investigators. In the 2014 book, Goodbye Nathalie, goodbye Splendor, written by late actress Dennis Davern’s yacht captain and co-author Marti Rulli, Davern alleged that Wagner pushed Wood off the yacht until his death. He also alleged in an interview with Megyn Kelly that Wagner was holding him “hostage”, suggesting it was for the purpose of preventing him from telling the truth about Wood’s tragic incident. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Lana took issue with the theory that her sister accidentally drowned after getting into a canoe on her own. “Natalie wasn’t swimming. Her fear of dark water was deeply rooted, ”she said. In one 48 hours Special, “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water,” Lt. John Corina said an autopsy report showed what looked like new bruises on Wood’s body, making her look like “the victim of a aggression”. However, Corina said at the time: “We have not been able to prove that this was a homicide. And we haven’t been able to prove it was an accident either. The ultimate problem is, we don’t know how it ended up in the water. Little sister: My investigation into the mysterious death of Natalie Wood will be released on November 9.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos