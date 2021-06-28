Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady Welcomes First Child: I’ve Never Known A Love Like This





Hunter McGrady is officially a mom. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and husband Brian Keys took to Instagram Story on Sunday and revealed they’ve welcomed their first child, a baby boy. “I have never known a love like this”, wrote the young man of 28 years, quoted by People magazine. “I enjoyed it and in pure happiness. I can’t wait to introduce this nice boy to you.” The star shared an intimate snapshot that showed the newborn baby’s tiny hand gripping her mother’s finger. IF SWIMSUIT HUNTER MCGRADY SAYS SHE HAD CORONAVIRUS 7 MONTHS IN HER PREGNANCY McGrady, who is already the mother-in-law of a Keys daughter from a previous marriage, told the outlet in March that she was expecting her first baby. “We are so excited and delighted to welcome this little baby into the world,” she said at the time. “After a tumultuous 2020, it looks like the rainbow at the end of the storm.” McGrady and Keys first met in 2016 after following her on Snapchat. Keys proposed to McGrady in late 2017 and the couple married in 2019. McGrady broke barriers in 2016 when she graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at a size 18, making her their “most curvy model ever.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Since then, McGrady has received accolades as a Body Positive Advocate and has even partnered with QVC to launch a plus size clothing line called All Worthy, which ranges from XXS to 5X. In 2020, McGrady spoke to Fox News about his fourth appearance in Sports Illustrated. “Oh my God, this is amazing,” she said. “Every year I’m so honored to be included in such a huge publication. And every year they go above and beyond. MJ Day, the editor, understands the need for diversity in media. She really has taken the lead. decision many years ago to include Ashley Graham on the cover and start this movement. “ “It was a wonderful gesture that really opened the eyes of a lot of people to see that we have to see different bodies,” she shared. “We have to see different races, different heights, different shapes, different varieties of people. I can say this year will be more diverse than ever and I’m really proud of it.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP McGrady also revealed that for last year’s issue, she felt “absolutely better.” “Any kind of insecurity that I had just come out of,” McGrady said. “Every year I lose a bit of that insecurity because let’s face it, everything was human. I love myself, but that doesn’t mean I have no insecurity. But this year I have the feeling like I really let that come out and come in feeling that feeling of just being the best that I can be. And I just had fun with that. I’ve seen some of the pictures before and they are amazing. I feel really great about this problem. “

