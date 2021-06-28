Jasper Conran: Princess Diana would have made documentaries | Entertainment





Jasper Conran believes Princess Diana would have been a “serious” documentary maker if she had lived longer. The princess was just 36 when she died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, and the fashion designer – whose designs were adored by the late royal – believes she would have showcased her work more. charity and her anti-landmine campaign by “using her influence” and creating films about the causes she was passionate about. He said: “I know exactly what she was planning with her life. After the trip to Angola to support the landmine ban, she knew she could take serious problems and solve them. “She was learning to present and speak on camera about all aspects of journalism, actually. And she would have made films and documentaries, using them as a platform to support her campaigns. She intended to be. a serious person and use his influence. “Diana went to the gym every day and didn’t drink, so she would have aged very gracefully. Shed took a good look at those plump faces of society and probably thought it best not to. “The princess had accepted that she would never be immune to press attention, but if that was what she had to live with, then she was going to use it. how brave it was of her to sit at the bedside of an AIDS room without gloves or a mask. People were terrified at the time. She knew she could face big problems with empathy and humanity. And she was really going to go. “ Jasper thinks the “glamorous” princess would have taken the world stage by storm had she had the chance. He added to The Daily Telegraph: “And, of course, she would have been incredibly well-placed to do it. There would always have been the gala dinners. She couldn’t help but be glamorous. But she wanted to be. taken seriously on a global scale, the scene and its presentation would have reflected this. “Think of Barbara Walters – turbocharged. It would have been amazing what she was going to do.”

