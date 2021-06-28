Alia Bhatt’s “Today Date” is the script for her first Darlings production, see photo | Bollywood





Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently preparing for her role in Darlings, Shah Rukh Khan’s home production film, shared a script preview for the upcoming film on Monday with fans. The Kapoor and Sons actor took to his Instagram account and shared a story that featured the front page of the film’s script. With the photo she wrote, “My date today,” followed by a heart-shaped emoji. Darlings is the unique story of an eccentric mother-daughter duo navigating crazy circumstances as they attempt to find their place in the world.

Darlings will be co-produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle class neighborhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. This project marks a first for many, Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial debut with a feature film and Alia Bhatt’s debut as she becomes a producer with Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will also be co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier in March, Alia announced her production debut with Darlings. In her post, she wrote “This one’s special! I’m announcing #Darlings, my very first production under Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment of my favorite Shah Rukh Khan.” The upcoming dark comedy will also star Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Alia Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma. Alia and Shah Rukh previously worked together in Dear Zindagi, released in 2016. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Says Vikrant Massey & Harshvardhan Rane Were ‘Afraid’ To Film Intimate Scenes With Her At Haseen Dillruba Besides Darlings, the 28-year-old actor has a lot of plans in his kitty. She will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides film projects, Alia has also actively worked on humanitarian grounds. She had previously collaborated with famous journalist Faye D’Souza to share relevant information about COVID-19 resources on social media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos