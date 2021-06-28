Is the world finally ready to see Selena Gomez as an actor? – Texas monthly

Selena Gomez is as big a star as it gets: a world-renowned multi-talented industry. She’s a few years younger than thirty, but her accomplishments have already shamed dozens of showbiz lifers: millions in record sales. Two sold-out stadium tours around the world. Over a hundred cinema and television credits, dating back to when she was just a sweet-faced child from Grand Prairie, pale with Barney and his friends.

Gomez has excelled at everything she ever thought of; she even managed to turn a quarantine home cooking experience into a successful series of three seasons and more for HBO Max.

But is the world finally ready to see Gomez as an actor?

It sounds like a ridiculous question for someone who is as established and loved as Selena Gomez – and on that last note, I swear to her loyal and sometimes terrifying fanbase that I ask it in good faith. Because the fact remains that Gomez, despite being on screen since the age of ten, has not yet fully made this transition from a pop star who is sometimes in the cinema or on television. (see also: Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson) to an actor whose musical career feels separate, almost incidental. But to all appearances, that is about to change.

Earlier this week, Hulu released the first trailer for the next drama series Only the murders in the building, premiered August 31, which stars the unlikely comedy crew of Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. The three play as a trio of neighbors who become obsessed with solving a homicide inside their Manhattan apartment building, using the skills they learned from crime podcasts to uncover the killer.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are, of course, a classic couple, with an easy and refined compromise over decades, including in films like three friends and Father of the bride. Gomez is the real unknown quantity here, forced to stand up to the comedic equivalent of full professors.

The trailer is just over a minute long, but it already tells you a lot about Gomez’s ability to be successful. While Martin and Short dominate the clip with speaking voiceovers, it’s Gomez who you’re instinctively drawn to. It’s an enigma wrapped in a chic turtleneck. We only get a few flashes of the inner world of his character – Gomez coming out of a bad dream; Gomez battling someone on the ground as his face transforms into vengeful anger, but you can already feel that there is a lot of torment and rage beneath his cold, glamorous surface.

Gomez even gets a solid emotional beat, as she confesses to the murder mystery unfolding: “I can’t say if I want it to be nothing or something.” And yes, she can also do comedy. She gets the trailer’s split punchline, giving Steve Martin a slight gripe on his self-proclaimed “charm.”

Perhaps none of this should be considered remarkable for someone as skilled or experienced as Gomez. But it’s bound to be hailed as a revelation anyway. The same goes for his upcoming lead roles in psychological thrillers. Doll house and Spiral, and a biopic on pioneer mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. After nearly twenty years on the screen, Selena Gomez suddenly launches into comedy with a commitment truly unprecedented in her career. It’s something his past work hasn’t exactly prepared us for.

After all, we’re more used to audience Gomez on the screen, rather than seeing it. The biggest titles in Gomez’s filmography have been mostly voice-over roles, like Dracula’s Dreamy Daughter in the hit animated franchise. Hotel Transylvania, where she provides emotion through a series of goofs related to monsters. Or the 2020s Dolittle, where Gomez plays the gregarious giraffe Betsy (though you’d be forgiven for missing her among the movie’s CGI menagerie, dotted with celebrities).

Given the few major non-cartoonish roles he’s been given, it’s no wonder that Gomez is, to his chagrin, still often characterized as a “Disney star,” frozen in neon-tinted amber as the fiery teenage witch she portrayed for four seasons on the Wizards of Waverly Place. For a while, Gomez’s career certainly seemed destined to follow the trajectory of the Disney Channel stars – and not just the pop music stardom who has been de rigueur for many, like Ariana Grande and fellow Texans from Gomez, Hilary Duff and Demi Lovato.

The kind of positive, perpetually cherubic role model that the Disney machine appeals to, picked up in most of Gomez’s early films, starting with the mellow 2011 Cinderella fantasy. Monte Carlo. Even Gomez’s first attempt at reinvention, Harmony Korine spring breakers, relied heavily on her Disney image to subvert her. Gomez’s gentle and devoutly Christian character Faith provides the moral center of the 2013 film, the female innocence that is symbolically rejected by her friends amid their bacchanalia of girls in bikinis with machine guns.

spring breakers marked the start of a risky period of experimentation for Gomez, as she tried to shake off her past as a child star. The problem is, not many people have seen it. Gomez played an armed teen hacker in the 2013s Go away opposite Austin’s Ethan Hawke, but the film ended up being one of biggest bombs at the box office. In 2014, Gomez joined fellow Disney Channel graduate Nat Wolff in the steamy teen sex comedy. Behave badly, only to see it go straight to the video. Critics were even worse than indifference: Go away in particular has aroused the wrath of critics like the Atlanticby Christopher Orr, who singled out Gomez’s performance as “a child desperately trying to act like an adult, but not really knowing what that might entail.”

In fact, Gomez’s most successful movie roles over the past decade have been mostly cameos like herself, as in The Muppets and The big court, or a satirical undertone of her spotlessly clean character, like the capricious, flower-crowned sisterhood president in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. It’s not much of a surprise: playing the part is hard enough without having one of the most famous faces on the planet, or the added baggage of everyone who thinks they know you through your tabloid fame or your music. (largely autobiographical). This is why most of the pop stars do not make the transition to the capital-A actors, even though that’s where their careers actually started.

But to Gomez’s credit, she has redoubled her commitment to changing minds about all of this. She’s taken real risks in recent years, cultivating her hipster credo with a bloody twist in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie satire. The dead don’t die, and to reinforce his good faith of art house by playing in Woody Allen’s A rainy day in New York. Sadly, this movie was quickly consumed by Allen’s scandal-plagued personal life.

Still, both roles found Gomez putting aside “Selena Gomez” and sublimating herself in someone else’s work – really. acting, in other words. It’s something that she now pursues with the same zeal and focus that she has brought to the rest of her hugely successful brand.

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” Gomez said Vogue back in April. “I can’t wait for a director to see that I’m able to do something that no one has ever seen.”

It definitely seems like this moment is here. And this time the world can finally be ready for it.