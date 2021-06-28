Veterans United Home Loans partners with actor and Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle to educate veterans about their home loan





COLUMBIA, Missouri – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –United Home Loans for Veterans, the nation’s largest VA purchase lender, is teaming up with actor and Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle to help educate veterans and military personnel about their VA home loan. News from the company commercial campaigns featuring Riggle aim to ensure that veterans understand the power of what they have earned. Veterans can buy homes without needing a down payment or an exorbitant credit score due to their VA loan. A separate series of spots features Riggle interacting with real veteran homebuyers who have chosen Veterans United. The campaigns are currently running on Hulu, Smart TV, YouTube, and social media platforms. We were delighted to work with a talented actor who also knows what it means to serve, said Kris Farmer, Director of Marketing at Veterans United. Education is at the heart of what we do. We hope that working with Rob to spread awareness of this much-loved home loan benefit will help a new generation of veteran buyers. Riggle served 23 years, including deployments to Albania, Kosovo, Liberia and Afghanistan. Before retiring as a lieutenant colonel, he received more than 21 medals and ribbons, including the Combat Action Ribbon. Veterans United have an unmatched reputation for helping veterans use their mortgage to buy homes, Riggle said. I am proud to be part of a company dedicated to serving those who have sacrificed so much for our country. The use of VA loans has skyrocketed since the Great Recession, but millions of veterans and military personnel are still missing. Myths and misconceptions about what it takes to get a home loan are a big reason why. Earlier this year, Veterans United released their 2021 Veteran Homebuyer Report, who found that: Almost 90 percent of veterans think they need at least a FICO score of 670 to qualify for a home loan

About 4 in 10 people think they should give up more than 20%

Only 3% of veterans say it’s possible to buy a home with $ 0 down These misconceptions keep many veterans and military personnel stranded in buying a home. The reality is that their hard-earned VA loan advantage puts homeownership within reach right now. About Veterans United Home Loans Based in Columbia, Missouri, the national full-service lender funded more than $ 25.8 billion in loans in 2020 and is the nation’s largest VA purchase lender. The company’s mission is to help veterans and the military reap the home loan benefits earned by their service. United Home Loans for Veterans Ranked # 33 on Fortune Magazine’s List 100 best companies to work for in 2021, the company’s sixth consecutive year on the list. VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 1400 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65203 | NMLS ID # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not approved or sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Equal Opportunity Lender. Mortgage Research Center, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005695/en/Veterans-United-Home-Loans-Partners-with-Actor-and-Marine-Corps-Veteran-Rob-Riggle-to-Educate-Veterans-About-Their-Home-Loan-Benefit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos