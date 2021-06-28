WARNING: The following contains spoilers for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 8, “Stressed Western,” which aired Sunday on The CW.

Happy to be reunited with their captain, the crew of the Waverider want to make sure Sara wakes up rested and feels at home. Ava makes her breakfast, fills a tray with all her favorite things, but not before Zari rushes in and trades the coffee for a smoothie, despite Ava’s protests. Sara isn’t the only one getting pampered, as Behrad hacks an aged steak for Mick, thanking him for bringing Sara back. In Sara and Ava’s bedroom, Ava walks in with breakfast in bed, happy to be reunited with her fiancé. They start discussing a Legends drama, but Ava puts it aside, wanting to spend as much time as possible with Sara. However, Sara is still grappling with the revelation that she is an alien-human hybrid clone, and she immediately lets Ava know. Ava is shocked by Sara’s news but is comforted when Sara lets her know that all is well. Sara then asks Ava to keep the news a secret from the team, mainly because she wants to have a normal first mission together before dropping the bomb on them. Ava agrees, just in time for Gideon to discover a new alien pod.

As this happened, the tension started to build up within the team. Hoping to use an alien’s first-hand knowledge, John asks Gary if he knows anything about the Imperium Fountain. Gary denies knowing anything about it, stating that it is a myth, but John notices Gary’s reluctance. Gary asks John why he needs it, to which John reveals to him that he has lost his magic and needs the fountain to get it back. Elsewhere, Astra and Spooner start to mess with each other because Astra’s magical training prevents Spooner from gaining control of his powers, and the Tarazi siblings argue as Zari tries to keep tabs on his younger brother, wishing that he ‘he stops chasing evil. girls. Those arguments couldn’t have come at a better time, however, as the episode’s alien feeds on rage.

The Legends revolve around Gideon, ready to hear the mission briefing. Spooner feels his powers at work, but Sara dismisses them as coming from Gary, hoping to turn away from herself. The mission then takes the legends back to the Old West, a popular period of the series. The alien capsule is discovered in a small town called Fist City, which worries Nate because the location is known to be dangerous. As the team leaves to prepare, Ava pulls Nate aside, making him promise to keep the mission standard for Sara’s sake. Nate agrees because he appreciates the new responsibilities he takes on after losing Zari 1.0

As the team dons their Wild West outfits, they make their way to Fist City, ready to face the new alien threat and the ravenous city. As always, their first stop brings them to the saloon to gather information. But when they enter, the room becomes silent, with customers welcoming newcomers. However, the Legends learn that Fist City is friendlier than expected. Sara tries to get a drink from the bartender, only to find that the bar has no alcohol. Sara orders a milkshake, which surprises Ava, who doesn’t know where this new obsession comes from. The team splits up to get information from the customers, with Spooner and Astra heading upstairs to speak to a man playing cards. Astra notices that he has a big bag of gold sitting by his chair and is tempted to steal it from him while playing, but the man lets her know that the game is against the rules. Legends are curious as to why this city has rules, but before they can uncover this mystery, a new one arises. They discover a wanted poster for Bass Reeves, the first black congressman west of the Mississippi River. This confuses Nate, as he thinks Reeves is an exceptional citizen, and things only get stranger when Nate notices that the deputy looking for Reeves is Levi Stapleton, a known outlaw. He doesn’t know how or why a deputy became an outlaw and vice versa, but quickly realizes that the alien must have something to do with this change.

Outside, Astra and Spooner face off against the Gold-Carrying Patron, Astra demanding that he give her what she deserves. But as the trio argues, the ground begins to shake. The boss then pulls out his gun, ready to shoot Astra, only for a worm-like monster to appear and eat it before being knocked back by Stapleton’s whistle. He informs the Legends that rules are in place to avoid summoning the beast, which explains the quirks they experienced. Back on the ship, the team learns that the alien is most likely a Haverak, a monster that feeds on rage. In an attempt to save the city, they decide to remove Stapleton’s whistle using a good old-fashioned square dance. At the ball, the Legends’ problems escalate when John confronts Gary again about the existence of the fountain, and Ava tries to get to the bottom of Sara’s changes. Ava asks Gary if he knows of an alien species fascinated by milkshakes or cherries, and says a Wafter might fit that description. Meanwhile, Zari tries to remove the whistle from Stapleton’s neck, but he catches her red-handed and tries to banish the Legends again. However, Sara approaches him and challenges him to a duel; the winner whistles, the loser leaves town. Stapleton accepts and the pair head outside. They accept the standard 10-step rule, but Stapleton goes against his own word and turns around before 10, shooting Sara in the head. The Legends are shocked and terrified, thinking they’ve lost their captain again, but Sara’s healing factor kicks in, quickly covering the hole in her head. Stapleton empties his balls at Sara to no avail but still refuses to blow the whistle, seeing it as his hold on the city. Unfortunately, his rage summons the Haverak, who kills the outlaw turned MP. However, as the Legends see this as an easy victory, they discover that the kindness of the townspeople is just a mask.

Elsewhere, Astra and Spooner attempt to find the boss’s source of gold, but they discover Haverak Cave, where they learn that the alien is producing gold. As they make their discovery, they are greeted by Bass Reeves, who was present throughout the episode but remained hidden on the sidelines, waiting for the right moment to launch. Returning with the Legends, the locals attempt to attack, but the Team enters the saloon, hoping to find a plan before the city devours them alive. Inside, however, the tension boils over. Sara and Avaargue because Ava is scared after seeing Sara swallow bullets so easily, while John confronts Gary over the fountain, telling the alien he knows she exists and why he needs it . Gary informs John that there is a map, but that it can only be read by aliens. Finally, Nate shuts everything down, angry that no one seems to be taking this mission seriously. But, as everyone stops arguing, Nate has an idea: He exposes all the frustrations he’s had over the past two months and heads outside, hoping to bring them the alien so they can take it out.

As the Haverak draws closer, Spooner, Astra, and Bass return to town. With the alien ready to pounce on Nate, Astra tries to convince Spooner to use his powers, but Spooner is afraid. Astra motivates Spooner to reverse the action, get into the alien’s head before it enters his own, and just before the creature can take a bite of Nate, it is neutralized by Spooner. Meanwhile, Sara and Bass battle the townspeople, with Sara mistaking Bass for an old friend from Star City. With the Haverak disabled, Astra uses her magic to ignite it, saving the city. Once the alien is gone, the city quickly reverts to its gambling and drinking habits, putting time back on its rightful path.

The episode ends with a cowboy narrator wrapping it all up. Gary reveals to John that none other than Aleister Crowley knows the location of the map, forcing John to leave the Waverider in search of the fountain; Sara and Ava agree that they were never normal, so why start now, and the Tarazi correct their point, Zari admitting that she just wants Behrad to be happy, which leads Behrad to give Nate the Air Totem, allowing Nate to see Zari 1.0 for short periods. With everyone happy and back to normal, the ship is at peace – at least until Ava throws the narrator cowboy off the ship, much to Nate and Behrad’s disappointment.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Raffi Barsoumian. Season 6 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on The CW.

