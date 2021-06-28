Entertainment
Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players salute Latin music in free show
Apollo Chamber Players during their Brazilian Beats concert.
Photo: Ben Doyle, Bend Productions
Members of the Apollo Chamber Players have performed at the Miller Outdoor Theater on several occasions, with the Mercury Chamber Orchestra, the Theater Under the Stars, and the Houston Ballet, among others. But the “Latin Beats” concert on July 3 is their affair – the first time the award-winning quartet has produced an event on their own in the 98-year-old Houston Amphitheater.
“I feel like Miller is a big event no matter what you do,” says violinist Anabel Ramirez Detrick. “It’s always very busy, and it was so exciting (in the past). Especially this year, I think everyone in the audience just wanted to go out and do something, and so we’re really, really excited to be able to be there live.
Saturday will not actually be the first performance of Apollo to a live audience since the start of the pandemic; they performed for a crowd of about 80 at the socially remote Houston Holocaust Museum in April. Still, the jump to Miller is big enough that Anabel’s husband, Apollo founder and violinist Matthew J. Detrick, calls Saturday’s show his “big comeback.”
Naturally, the circumstances of Apollo’s comeback have changed dramatically since this concert was first conceived. The group originally envisioned it as the finale of their 20×2020 multidisciplinary project, in which they commissioned 20 original pieces from a wide range of composers over a period of several years. Anabel believes “Latin Beats” represents the ultimate expression to this day of Apollo’s original mission: to use classical music to explore and unite different cultures.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 3
Or: Miller Open Air Theater, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.
Details: Free (tickets required for covered seats); 832-487-7102; milleroutdoortheatre.com
Join the conversation with HouWeAre: A newsletter about race, identity and culture in one of America’s most diverse cities
“You can’t get better exposure for a show than Miller in Houston,” she said. “It’s a huge undertaking for us, but I think the audience that will be drawn to this show will come from all over town.”
The opportunity to run more than five years of cross-cultural Apollo activities for a typically eclectic Miller audience is, she adds, “the best thing that can happen.”
In a sense, “Latin Beats” is a sequel to “Brazilian Beats,” a hit program from the 2018-2019 season of Apollo. This time around, the musical emphasis will expand to also include Venezuela, Cuba and the Andes. Like this show, Apollo invited several dancers to join them on stage to perform the music in real time – here they will be members of the Houston Ballet and the Houston Contemporary Dance Company.
“As Apollo Chamber Players, we love to live in the fertile intersections of different musical genres and art forms,” says Matthew. “This program is, I think, a really bold illustration of that. “
Besides, “I think the music is particularly engaging in Central and South America,” he adds. “There’s something about the rhythmic vitality and energy of this music that I think people are going to get hooked on.”
Three 20×2020 commissions will be featured in “Latin Beats”, which leads Matthew to joke “I think if we released an album it would be some of our biggest hits.” But combined with their long layover, the presence of many guest musicians has just as inclined him to treat the show not only as “a beautiful cornerstone” of the group’s recent past, he says, “but as a beautiful launching pad. for where we’re going to go in the future.
Apollo also made a point of making “Latin Beats” as visually appealing as it is aural. “Music Love,” a painting Apollo commissioned from Houston-based artist Tony Parana for “Brazilian Beats,” will serve as the backdrop for the concert; while “Moonshot,” the recently released documentary by local filmmaker Jeffrey Mills about the group, will be screened during the change of scenery.
And last but not least, as the dancers take to the stage for the finale of “Malagueña,” the members of Apollo will try their hand at their own moves. Violist Whitney Bullock hopes she will rise to the challenge.
“It’s like all the neurons are firing up in our brains, all the synapses, just trying to move our hands at the right time, play with each other and be on our mark,” she says. “It’s a challenge, but it’s also fun. I have never had the opportunity to do something like this.
Cellist Matthew Dudzik, meanwhile, already imagines puzzled spectators wondering “What is he doing?” Does he go for a walk?
“It’s fun to take a look at the audience and see how people react to it,” he adds. “And then interacting with the dancers, literally, in their space – it’s so unusual for what we’re doing it’s always an interesting and fun experience.”
Chris Gray is a writer based in Galveston.
Sources
2/ https://preview.houstonchronicle.com/classical/houston-s-apollo-chamber-players-salute-latin-16278835
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]