Houston’s Apollo Chamber Players salute Latin music in free show

Apollo Chamber Players during their Brazilian Beats concert. Photo: Ben Doyle, Bend Productions

Members of the Apollo Chamber Players have performed at the Miller Outdoor Theater on several occasions, with the Mercury Chamber Orchestra, the Theater Under the Stars, and the Houston Ballet, among others. But the “Latin Beats” concert on July 3 is their affair – the first time the award-winning quartet has produced an event on their own in the 98-year-old Houston Amphitheater.

“I feel like Miller is a big event no matter what you do,” says violinist Anabel Ramirez Detrick. “It’s always very busy, and it was so exciting (in the past). Especially this year, I think everyone in the audience just wanted to go out and do something, and so we’re really, really excited to be able to be there live.

Saturday will not actually be the first performance of Apollo to a live audience since the start of the pandemic; they performed for a crowd of about 80 at the socially remote Houston Holocaust Museum in April. Still, the jump to Miller is big enough that Anabel’s husband, Apollo founder and violinist Matthew J. Detrick, calls Saturday’s show his “big comeback.”

Naturally, the circumstances of Apollo’s comeback have changed dramatically since this concert was first conceived. The group originally envisioned it as the finale of their 20×2020 multidisciplinary project, in which they commissioned 20 original pieces from a wide range of composers over a period of several years. Anabel believes “Latin Beats” represents the ultimate expression to this day of Apollo’s original mission: to use classical music to explore and unite different cultures.

Apollo Chamber Players: Latin Rhythms When: 8:30 p.m. July 3 Or: Miller Open Air Theater, 6000 Hermann Park Dr. Details: Free (tickets required for covered seats); 832-487-7102; milleroutdoortheatre.com

“You can’t get better exposure for a show than Miller in Houston,” she said. “It’s a huge undertaking for us, but I think the audience that will be drawn to this show will come from all over town.”

The opportunity to run more than five years of cross-cultural Apollo activities for a typically eclectic Miller audience is, she adds, “the best thing that can happen.”

In a sense, “Latin Beats” is a sequel to “Brazilian Beats,” a hit program from the 2018-2019 season of Apollo. This time around, the musical emphasis will expand to also include Venezuela, Cuba and the Andes. Like this show, Apollo invited several dancers to join them on stage to perform the music in real time – here they will be members of the Houston Ballet and the Houston Contemporary Dance Company.

“As Apollo Chamber Players, we love to live in the fertile intersections of different musical genres and art forms,” says Matthew. “This program is, I think, a really bold illustration of that. “

Besides, “I think the music is particularly engaging in Central and South America,” he adds. “There’s something about the rhythmic vitality and energy of this music that I think people are going to get hooked on.”

Three 20×2020 commissions will be featured in “Latin Beats”, which leads Matthew to joke “I think if we released an album it would be some of our biggest hits.” But combined with their long layover, the presence of many guest musicians has just as inclined him to treat the show not only as “a beautiful cornerstone” of the group’s recent past, he says, “but as a beautiful launching pad. for where we’re going to go in the future.

Apollo also made a point of making “Latin Beats” as visually appealing as it is aural. “Music Love,” a painting Apollo commissioned from Houston-based artist Tony Parana for “Brazilian Beats,” will serve as the backdrop for the concert; while “Moonshot,” the recently released documentary by local filmmaker Jeffrey Mills about the group, will be screened during the change of scenery.

And last but not least, as the dancers take to the stage for the finale of “Malagueña,” the members of Apollo will try their hand at their own moves. Violist Whitney Bullock hopes she will rise to the challenge.

“It’s like all the neurons are firing up in our brains, all the synapses, just trying to move our hands at the right time, play with each other and be on our mark,” she says. “It’s a challenge, but it’s also fun. I have never had the opportunity to do something like this.

Cellist Matthew Dudzik, meanwhile, already imagines puzzled spectators wondering “What is he doing?” Does he go for a walk?

“It’s fun to take a look at the audience and see how people react to it,” he adds. “And then interacting with the dancers, literally, in their space – it’s so unusual for what we’re doing it’s always an interesting and fun experience.”

Chris Gray is a writer based in Galveston.










