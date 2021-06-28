Every year Emmerdale welcomes new characters and says goodbye to some of his loved ones, but who is leaving Emmerdale in 2021?

Max Parker – Luke Posner







Max has been reported to be leaving the soap. (ITV)

It was recently reported that Max Parker will be leaving the ITV soap opera after two years of playing Luke.

According to The sun Max will be leaving the series in the coming weeks.

A source told the publication, “Max was never going to be on the soap for years.

“He’s ambitious and a talented guy that he’s already auditioning for new roles and excited for the future.

“But never say there’s always a chance he might come back someday.”

In recent scenes, he told his mother Wendy that he was leaving the village.

Joe-Warren Factory – Jacob Gallagher







Jacob is back, but is there danger from Meena? (Credit: ITV)

Joe-Warren returns to our screens very soon after a six-month hiatus, but could his character soon see a gruesome end?

For the past six months, Jacob’s father David has been dating Meena.

Meena turned out to be a problem and spoilers reveal that she isn’t when David tells her not to move in with him because he wants to hang out with Jacob.

Meena begins to see Jacob as an obstacle to her happiness and that of David. Could she go so far as to kill him to get her out of their way?

Michelle Hardwick – Vanessa Woodfield







Will we see Vanessa back soon? We hope! (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Hardwick’s character, Vanessa, left the village last year to care for her mother and undergo chemotherapy.

She was planning to return to the village last year after learning that the final results of her scan showed she was healed.

However, she learned that Charity had cheated on her with Moira’s brother, Mackenzie, and ended their relationship and refused to return to the village.

In real life, Michelle Hardwick is on maternity leave because she gave birth to her son Teddy.

Although Emmerdale has not confirmed when Michelle will be back, it is believed that she will return this year.

Laura Norton – Kerry Wyatt







Laura is also on maternity leave (Photo credit: ITV)

Last year, Emmerdale quit filming as the UK entered the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

When the show returned, viewers were confused when Kerry Wyatt mysteriously disappeared from the village.

Laura and her fiance Mark Jordon later announced in OK! magazine that they were expecting their first baby together.

In February of this year, Laura announced that she had given birth to a baby boy.

While no date for Kerry’s return has been announced, it is believed Laura will return sometime in late 2021 or maybe even early 2022.

Ryan Hawley – Robert Sugden









Recently, Robert has been mentioned a lot on the show, leaving fans hoping he will return.

In 2019, Victoria was raped by Lee Posner. Lee denied raping Victoria and he and his mother Wendy began to harass her.

Robert eventually lost his temper and hit Lee on the head with a shovel. Lee later died in hospital.

Meanwhile, Victoria became friends with a guy named Luke.

Robert was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 14 years.

In court, Luke showed up and it was revealed that he was Lee’s brother.

Vic and Luke later started a relationship, but recently it was revealed that he was cat fishing their friend Ethan on a dating app and talking to other men.

Ethan told Wendy, Luke’s mother, what Luke had done.

Luke admitted in 2019 that he was in a relationship with male Steven. However, when Lee found out that Luke was dating a man and started beating him up.

Luke shoved his brother out of him and Lee ended up falling and banging his head.

Lee was unconscious but quickly got up and left and was then punched by Robert.

After discovering the new information, Wendy was determined to find out if it would reduce Robert’s sentence.

A spokesperson for Emmerdale recently told Digital Spy: “There are currently no plans for Robert’s character to return.”

However, anything is possible at soapland.

Emmerdale airs weekday evenings at 7 p.m. on ITV, with an additional episode at 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

