TXTs Yeonjun surprises Indian fans by warming up on Bollywood track







Picture: Instagram The K-Pop fan base in India is growing every day and rightly so. After all, excellence is achieved in every image and every beat produced. Success is at the rendezvous. Now, as the fan base grows, the biggest stars in the K-Pop world are starting to take notice as well. So from time to time comes a small gift from these stars to their Indian followers. This time, it is Yeonjun of the boy band K-Pop Today X Tomorrow that is to say TXT, who delivered this little surprise to his Indian fans. For those in need of an introduction, Choi Yeonjun was the first member of TXT, a five-boy group from South Korea formed by Big Hits Music. The 21-year-old has garnered some adoration among his fans for his brilliant dance moves. The group also includes Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Like most K-Pop bands, TXT also has a name for its fandom – MOA – which stands for Moments Of Alwaysness and alludes to the feeling that every moment is shared by TXT and their fans, always and forever. Earlier this week, Yeonjun used the VLive live streaming app to post a video of himself from a warm-up dance session. And the MOAs were quick to notice that the track the K-Popstar was jamming on was a Lata Mangeshkar remix. Tere Karan Mere Saajan, from the classic by Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh To Milo Sajna. [210626 • Vlive] YEONJUN was warming up to a Hindi song remix today! ‘Tere Karan Mere Saajan’ – Lata Mangeshkar © txtbengalmoas@TXT_members @TXT_bighit #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/mlvFHu6S8I – âTXT INDIAð®ð³ (@TXTIndiaFanbase) June 26, 2021 Picture: Twitter Yeonjun wore a black t-shirt and sweatpants, with a matching cap and cool B&W sneakers. One fan also said this track is one of his regular workout mixes. It comes shortly after GOT7’s BamBam revealed in an interview that he would like to visit India. And some time ago another popular K-Pop group, BTS, said they would like to visit India after the pandemic is over. Coming back to TXT, they are known to tell stories with their music. Their discography is basically designed to be a book, with each album being presented as chapters. They made their comeback recently with a new one in their current storyline, Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE. Last week, June 25, the title track called 0X1 = LOVESONG (I know I love you) Ft. Seori’s remix version has been released. Artists like pH-1 and Woodie Gochild also collaborated with them on this song. The band are currently in the midst of the album’s promotions and should be seen next on iHeart Radio’s Ask Anything Chat, slated for July 3, 2021. Read also: BTS Festa 2021: 7 Epic Moments You Can’t Miss So Far

