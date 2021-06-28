FSU School of Theater named one of Hollywood Reporter top 25 theater programs





The Florida State University School of Theater Graduate Theater Program has been recognized as one of the Top 25 University Drama Programs in the World byHollywood journalist, a well-established online trade journal. The list is compiled through surveys of academic professionals, graduates of drama programs and industry professionals. It’s wonderful to see the School of Theater alongside other nationally and internationally recognized programs, said James Frazier, Dean of the College of Fine Arts. This latest recognition signifies the high standards set by the FSU / Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, our graduate theater program in Sarasota. We are proud of this recognition and the education that all of our students receive, as evidenced by the success of our alumni. Considered one of the leading theater schools in the Americas, the FSU / Asolo Conservatory is part of the Theater School and offers a Master of Fine Artsin where actors of the highest caliber are trained in a professional theatrical environment through a classroom work and production experience. We are delighted to be named by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the best actor training programs in the country, said Greg Leaming, FSU / Asolo Conservatory director for actor training. Our unique relationship with Asolo Repertory Theater and our internationally renowned faculty have combined to create such a valuable program that attracts some of the best young artists from around the world. It is so gratifying to see our work being recognized in this way. FSU / Asolo has also been recognized by The New York Times, US News & World Report, and The Princeton Review through national rankings and articles on the best postgraduate training programs in recent years. Each year, the Conservatory auditions over 1,000 actors in four locations nationwide for 12 places in the program. MFA applicants receive a full FSU tuition waiver as well as an assistantship allowance from the Asolo RepertoryTheatre. The Asolo Repertory Theater also funds second year students. ‘study in London. Last year, students and faculty used virtual spaces for performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were forced to learn how to use technology to their advantage and create performances that always engaged an audience, even if that audience was on the other side of a computer. This ranking is huge, especially at a time when the performing arts have been badly injured and we all need to be confirmed, said Kris Salata, president of the School of Drama. Due to their work with the Asolo Repertory Theater, every graduate student is also eligible to become a member of the Actors Equity Association, the union representing live theater performances. It is an incredible honor for the School of Theater to be recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the Top 25 Education Programs, said Brad Brock, Director of the FSU School of Theater. This recognition is a testament to the caliber of our faculty and the education our students receive in the MFA Acting program. We are very proud of our program in Sarasota and our continued partnership with the Asolo Repertory Theater. For more information visittheater.fsu.eduorasolorep.org/conservatoire.

