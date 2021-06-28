Can you rent the “Love Island” villa?





Having trouble deciding where to go on vacation next summer? Good with Island of love making its triumphant return, the sunny Spanish island of Mallorca certainly seems like the perfect option. Especially since the new batch of islanders will be settling far from home in the villa that fans know and adore. And since it’s been available for rent in the past, there’s a chance you and your friends can experience the ultimate Island of love inspired getaway. But before you get excited and plan ahead, here are a few things you need to know. As viewers of the hit TV show ITV2 know, the luxury villa is located on the sunny Spanish island of Mallorca, the largest Balearic island on the southeast coast of mainland Spain. It is known as the sister island of Ibiza and is also home to the famous party destination, Magaluf, a favorite spot for British reality TV shows like Magaluf weekend, another ITV production. However, the Island of love the villa itself is far from the party district and is rather situated on the outskirts of a quiet town called Sant Llorenc des Cardassar near a hilly area known locally as Sa Real, according to The telegraph. ITV has confirmed that the new season, which kicks off on June 28, will take place at the same iconic Mallorcan villa. This means that you can expect to see the New Islanders enjoy the same luxuries as in previous years, such as the infinity pool, full-size hot tub, gym, outdoor kitchen, marble toilets and bathtub. spacious bedroom, as well as the vast living space. Then there is the “refuge” of course, which is still very chic and has been redesigned for the new series along with the rest of the house. Elevated Entertainment / ITV For those who wish to visit the villa, unfortunately you cannot, as Metro reports that both the main villa and Casa Amor are now privately owned. You could before, with prices that would have from 3,000 for a seven-night stay, according to The sun. While it’s a little sad that you and your friends can’t live your best life as Islanders anymore, Island of love 2016 contestant Kady McDermott once revealed the villa can get drab. “It’s done really boring in the series, she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “You have to be entertained 24 hours a day.” Laura Whitmore will reprise her role as host while Iain Stirling will continue to serve as voiceover genius when Island of love Return. While there is a lot we expect to see this season to make this our type on paper, fans can’t wait to be introduced to the new Islanders. This article was originally published on May 31, 2018

