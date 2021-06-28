Pakistani film industry influenced by ‘vulgarity’ in Bollywood, Hollywood: PM Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi Highlights Pakistani prime minister urged filmmakers to stick to original content The vulgarity went from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, and then that kind of culture was promoted here, he said. PTI chief made the remarks at an award ceremony in Islamabad Islamabad: After courting controversy over his remark that women wearing less clothing invite sexual predators, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has now said the vulgarity of the Pakistani film industry is influenced by Bollywood in India and Hollywood in the United States. United. While speaking about the evolution of the film industry in Pakistan at an awards ceremony, the Prime Minister asked the filmmakers to stick to the original content, adding that the Pakistani film industry is influenced by “vulgarity” in Hollywood and Bollywood. “I want originality in our film industry and for it to bring a new way of thinking,” Khan said, adding, “The vulgarity started from Hollywood, came to Bollywood, then this kind of culture was promoted here. “ The head of the PTI made the remarks during an award ceremony for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) in Islamabad. He also urged filmmakers to take new approaches to filmmaking, while also making reference to the popularity of Pakistani TV shows in India, as Dawn.com reports. Earlier in April, during a question-and-answer session with the audience, Khan said the increase in sexual violence in Pakistan, especially against children, was due to “fahashi” (vulgarity). Responding to a question of whether women’s clothing can cause sexual violence, Khan said, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It is common sense. “… I said the concept of ‘purdah’. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a whole different way of life. of society here. So if you stir up the temptation in society to some extent – all these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society. “ He added: “It depends on the society you live in. If in a society people haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them.”

