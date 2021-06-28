“I’m coming for you, Disney executives! “





The actor who played Boba Fett in Star wars criticized Disney for changing the name of his character’s spaceship, Slave 1, in his Lego merchandise. Mark Anthony Austin criticized the company for renaming the ship for new Lego toys. “My ship will forever be Slave1. Nothing. Even #disney can’t or will change that. This is so,” Austin tweeted on June 28. Screen Rant reports that Star wars Affiliated Lego merchandise has been renamed for an upcoming Boba Fett playset. Instead of its original name, the toy would be renamed “Boba’s Fett’s Starship”. Star wars Fan website Jedi News spoke to members of the Lego Star wars design team during the recent Lego Fan Media Day, where the name change was confirmed. “We don’t call it Slave I anymore. It’s Boba Fett’s spaceship,” Michael Lee Stockwell, lead designer of Lego Star Wars, told the publication. His colleague, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Lego Star Wars Design Director added: “It’s probably not something that has been announced publicly, but it’s just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore.” News week reached out to Disney for comment. Austin played Fett in the Special Edition of Star Wars: A New Hope and is quite unhappy with Star Wars’ new parent company, Disney, playing with the canonical elements of the beloved franchise. He lambasted the name change in a number of tweets on Monday, with another saying, “WARS. Sounds tough, says #disney. Let’s change the franchise name to: STAR DISPUTES.” “I am coming for you Disney executives !!!” he said in another tweet. I come for you the leaders of Disney !!! – Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021 Disney has been striving to recognize insensitive cultural representations in its works for some time now. The Disney + streaming platform now has restrictions on classic movies such as Dumbo, Peter Pan, and The Aristocats because they contain racist and culturally insensitive representations. Other titles with the content disclaimer include Swiss Family Robinson, Fantasia, The Jungle Book and the Lady and the Tramp. Disney explains the move on its Stories Matter website, where it says the restrictions are part of efforts to overhaul its library and add notices to content that includes “negative portrayals or abuse of people or cultures.” . However, instead of just removing titles that contain offensive material, Disney says it sees an “opportunity to spark a conversation and open dialogue about the story that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased. or completely forgotten, and determined to give their stories a voice as well. ”

