



Army veteran John Langley was competing with his COPS racing team in the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race in Mexico last weekend when he died of an apparent heart attack at 78 years. Langley created Cops, the 32-year-long detective documentary series that introduced real movie camera techniques to viewers. Cops have proven that there is a network audience for reality TV, and the style of production of the shows has influenced almost every non-fiction entertainment show that followed in its wake. Many of the people featured in the final season of Cops from 2020 weren’t even born when the show premiered on Fox in 1989. The show has spent a generation chronicling the way police officers work. are invited to be social workers, fight referees and drunken fighters instead. to do the law enforcement work they signed up to do. Langley sort of chose the reggae tune from Inner Circles, Bad Boys, as the theme song for a show that told the seedy underbelly of life in downtowns and trailer parks. The choice worked, and the song became a Top 10 hit first, then a classic. Langley grew up in Oklahoma and served in the US Army Intelligence Service in the early 1960s. He spent the rest of the eventful decade at school, graduating from Cal State University. Dominguez Hills before pursuing graduate studies at UC Irvine. He earned his first film credit as a producer and director of the 1988 anti-drug documentary Cocaine Blues, and later produced and directed journalist Jack Anderson’s controversial topical documentary American Expose: Who Killed JFK? before hitting the jackpot with Cops. Cops switched from Fox to the cable network Spike TV in 2013 and continued to air after the channel became Paramount Network in 2018. The show was taken off US television after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020 and later canceled by Primordial. The show remains popular outside of the United States, and a new season went into production last October with the Spokane County, Wash., Sheriff’s Department. Do police officers, victims and suspects behave differently when there are camera lights on the scene? Anyone who has wasted an entire weekend in a police marathon knows the answer is a definite yes. Has the show helped or hurt the police or sheriff’s relationship with the community it is supposed to serve? Critics have complained about the influence of broadcasts on law enforcement for almost as long as it has existed. When future historians begin to tell the story of our time, they will certainly find a place for Langley and Cops. Few television producers can match its impact on culture. Rest in peace, soldier. Follow the best in military entertainment Whether you are looking for news and entertainment, thinking about joining the military, or knowing about military life and benefits, Military.com has you covered. Subscribe to the Military.com newsletter to receive military news, updates and resources straight to your inbox. View full article

