Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Kashyap, and more …

Parineeti Chopra masters the selfie trick while on vacation in Austria

Bombay– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on vacation in Austria, uploaded a series of photos looking happy and refreshed.

The actress noted in the caption that she started taking selfies. Making happy faces at the camera, the actress captioned, “I’m taking selfies now.”

Parineeti was recently seen in “The Girl On The Train”, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and “Saina”.

The actress will soon be seen in “Animal” with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and is slated to open in Dussehra 2022.

Shilpa Shetty takes inspiration from Sadhana in retro episode of reality dance show

Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judges the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”, donned a retro look in one episode, saying she was inspired by late actress Sadhana and her mother Sunanda Shetty.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor also made a special appearance in the series. The show team themed the episode as an ode to the golden age of cinema. Shilpa’s co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were also dressed in retro fashion.

“I had so much fun shooting this episode that I can’t express it in words! The kids and the choreographers put on some wonderful numbers, and that just took us back to the golden age of Bollywood, ”Shilpa told IANS.

Speaking about seasoned actor Annu Kapoor on the show, Shilpa said, “To add to that, we had Annu Kapoor ji with us, who shared such interesting anecdotes and anecdotes that left us speechless. And, see Annu ji dancing to some of these numbers was a real treat! As for my look in this episode, it is inspired by my mother in her youth and Sadhanaji ”, explains the actress.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah foots the lunch bill, proud dad records a moment

Bombay– Director Anurag Kashyap shared a candid music video of his daughter on Monday afternoon. The father and daughter duo went to lunch and Aaliyah footed the bill for two.

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share the moment. “So my daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me to lunch after a long morning and paid for it with her own earnings @youtube .. this is a first so worth keeping a record,” he said. he writes.

In the video clip, Aaliyah Kashyap sits in a restaurant and pays the lunch bill by swiping her card. When she notices that a video has been filmed by her father, she says with a smile and her hands clasped, “OK Daddy, stop embarrassing!

Aaliyah, 20, runs a YouTube lifestyle, fashion and beauty channel with 68.3,000 subscribers.

Instantly, comments started pouring in from friends in the industry.

While actors like Huma Qureshi, Vicky Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Bidita Bag posted heart emojis to express their love, Gulshan Devaiah wrote: “I tell you that she will be funding your movies soon with the money from YouTube. “

Twinkle Khanna: “In the last few months I have learned an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything”

Bombay– Twinkle Khanna created a natural pop-up book using a bouquet of beautiful pink flowers and captured the impact in a video clip she shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The video captures a close-up of an opening book and a bouquet of real flowers springing from the pages, almost like the handcrafted art of a pop-up book.

“Some people have to learn to hang on, while others have to look at ways to let go. I belong to the latter category, hiding behind regimentation. In the last few months I have learned an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything. Good enough is sometimes all it takes. #LettingGo ”, she wrote in the caption.

The actress-turned-author Twinkle’s sense of creativity and humor often entertains internet users on social media. After quitting acting, she was busy as an author, columnist, interior designer and film producer.

Khanna also launched Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women.

Priyanka Chopra Goes All White To Celebrate Pride Month

Bombay– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned all white to celebrate Pride Month in New York City.

Priyanka posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the pictures, Priyanka wears an all-white coordinating blouse with a high skirt. She completed her look with nude pumps and gold accessories.

“Sunday OOTD. Feel the love in New York Happy Pride! @anjula_acharia, ”Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Priyanka was last seen onscreen in the digital film “The White Tiger”. Ramin Bahrani director stars Adarsh ​​Gourav and also stars Rajkummar Rao in a central role.

She is currently occupied with “Citadelle”. Directed by “Avengers” creators Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT. (IANS)