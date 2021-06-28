Sims voice actor confirms ‘just gibberish’ on recording





The secret to Simlish, the infamous Sims 4 absurd language, is that “there is no Simlish,” according to comedian and musician Kid Beyond. Child beyond (aka Andrew Chaikin) was a voice actor on The Sims 2 and revealed some secrets behind the recording of the infamous Simlish language. Not only is there no Simlish, but there is also no script, and the actors “make up gibberish” on the spot. This revelation came in the form of a quote tweet Chaikin wrote in response to a fellow musician Lolo Zouai, who tweeted “How do I get my songs officially translated into Simlish?” Chaikin elaborates further on Simlish with a Twitter thread, giving us even more information about the language. Therefore. I was the male voice on The Sims 2, and a bunch of other Sims games. I recorded hours + hours + hours of Simlish. When I started the concert, they told me a little secret: There is no Simlish. 🤯🤖 – And no scenario. – 🤖The actors are just gibberish, but … (1/4) https://t.co/ag0nmw6ex8June 28, 2021 See more “It had to sound like * American * gibberish. Not Swedish, Japanese, or random nonsense. And since we’re voicing hundreds of situations, it couldn’t be the same gibberish over and over again. It had to be a whole. . vocabulary. Directly from the dome, ”we read Tweet from Chaikin. To accomplish this surprisingly difficult task, Chaikin said he would “take a magazine, turn it over, read a few juicy words backwards, turn the page and repeat” during the recording sessions. Apparently, after several long sessions, he would have a hard time “getting the English back”, which is not surprising after spending hours talking gibberish. Lolo Zouaïi has probably asked if his music is being translated into Simlish in response to the recent announcement that The Sims 4 is hosting an in-game music festival. During this festival, recording artist Bebe Rexha will perform a version simlish from his single “Sabotage”, as well as performances by Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun. According to Chaikin, Lolo Zouaï’s song “Caffeine” “would be a killing in simlish”, although it is not clear if the artist intends to record it. The Sims games have always had simlish versions of hit songs that you can play from radios or jukeboxes – my favorite is the hilarious and absurd Sims game in Nelly’s “Hot in Here”, which changes the lyrics “hot in here, so hot in here” to “haspa, so haspa heeee.” If only this version played my 8th grade dance … Sims 4 cheats | The best Sims 4 mods | How to get started in The Sims 4 | How to complete reports in The Sims 4 | How to transform furniture in The Sims 4 | How to age a toddler in The Sims 4 | How to make more money in The Sims 4 | Sims 4 multiplayer | The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats | The Sims 4 skill tips | The Sims 4 Free Building Tip | The Sims 4 career tips | The Sims 4 debugging cheat

