How to Watch Truth or Dare on The Bachelorette Tonight (6/28/21): Time, Channel, Live Stream





The 17th season of The bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 28. WATCH LIVE: fuboTV; Hulu Live TV ABC Says: A Truth or Dare group date seems like fun and fun until the night turns serious and the men find themselves considering telling Katie a gooey secret they’ve discovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving a suitor to fend for himself and defend himself. Tired of wondering who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like never before to make sure the house is filled with nothing but good vibes. It’s a week-long roller coaster, to say the least. The cast comes down to these 18 men: Aaron, 26, insurance agent from San Diego, California. Andrew M., 31, assistant district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif. Andrew S., 26, professional football player from Vienna, Austria Brendan, 26, a trainee firefighter from Toronto, Ontario, Canada Christian, 26, real estate agent from Boston, Mass. Connor B., 29, math teacher in Nashville, Tenn. Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif. David, 27, technical products specialist from Nashville, Tenn. Greg, 27, a marketing sales representative from Edison, NJ Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas James, 30, software vendor in La Jolla, Calif. Josh, 25, IT consultant from Miami, Florida. Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD. Michael, 36, business owner from Akron, Ohio Mike, 31, a gym owner in San Diego, California. Quartney, 26, nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, California. Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Georgia. The next episode of Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 on ABC. From left to right are Christian, Mike, Conor C., Tre, Andrew S., Josh, Andrew M. and Greg. (ABC / Craig Sjodin)ABC The next episode of Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 on ABC. From left to right are hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bachelorette Katie Thurston. (ABC / Craig Sjodin)ABC

