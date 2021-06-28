RollCall-Eat, Skate, Play Brings New Life to a Classic Entertainment Place | New

Connect with us

A long-standing entertainment venue in Milledgeville has a new lease of life. Rocket Roller Rink, the popular family fun destination located on Heritage Place, recently reopened under a new owner and a new name. Now known as RollCall-Eat, Skate, Play, the rink is ready to welcome patrons for skating, arcade games and more.

Joe Henderson, owner of RollCall, said he was excited to be a part of the Milledgeville business community. Henderson is originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, and comes from a family closely tied to the entertainment industry.

Roller skating, in addition to other family entertainment like bowling, has been our family business for over 70 years, said Henderson. We have owned and operated several rinks all over Utah so I started working in the family business as a teenager.

Henderson said he fell in love with the roller skating industry because of how it provides a way for people to escape the stresses of everyday life and have fun with friends and family. His family recently purchased an ice rink in Tennessee from retired owners, and the experience has kept them expanding into the Southeast.

This is where we realized how much we love small towns in the south and most importantly the ability to deliver a combination of high quality, affordable entertainment where it doesn’t exist, Henderson said. When we saw the Rocket Roller Rink for sale we thought it was a perfect fit to do just that for our people in Milledgeville.

RollCall will continue to provide many services that customers have come to appreciate over the years, including roller skating, inflatables, arcade games, catering and party packages.

We have party packages for all kinds of group outings, such as birthdays, church groups, or college groups, Henderson said. We offer private party rooms for rent, as well as the entire building for large groups.

Details of all party packages can be found on the RollCalls website.

Ice rink inflatables feature a 40-foot obstacle course and a giant moonwalk that even adults can enjoy alongside their children. For the youngest, there is a small play area with two inflatable structures designed especially for children aged five and under.

Speed ​​skates and roller skates are available for hire, as well as skate buddies for beginner skaters who need a little extra support. Skating is available in sessions, and session prices are also available on the website.

One change that the new owners immediately made to RollCall is an extension in hours. In addition to the weekend skate sessions, sessions have been added on Wednesday and Thursday evenings for even more fun opportunities. Henderson said further improvements are planned for the future.

We plan to quickly assess our existing attractions and make improvements or additions to keep it fun and relevant for families and friends. Over the next year, Milledgeville can look forward to major improvements to all of our existing offerings, as well as the announcement of exciting new offers, said Henderson.

With such a family history in the business, Henderson believes deeply in the value that a place like RollCall can bring to a community. He feels that this value has grown even stronger over the past year.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that people seem to care more about experiences than things, Henderson said. Entertainment venues like ours provide a must-have place for families and friends to come together and have fun.

When asked what excites him most about purchasing the Milledgeville rink, Henderson pointed to his family’s deep love for the history of skating.

We love the history of rollerblading. We built our own roller skating museum with all kinds of historical roller skating artifacts, said Henderson. We love having the opportunity to bring roller skating rinks to life and to continue this story. Too many rinks are sold and converted to something else. We firmly believe that every city needs its ice rink.

Henderson invites everyone in the local community to come to RollCall for some fun.

We are very excited about the future that we can share with the people of Milledgeville, said Henderson. We look forward to our family business making lots of new friends.

