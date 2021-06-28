Pearland actor plays Texas-style Shakespeare





JP Groeninger, a New York transplant at Pearland, landed the role of the ultimate Texan “good old boy” in a digital film adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” which airs online this summer.

Groeninger, 55, plays Toby “Texas T” Basille, who is based on the character of Sir Toby Belch in the original screenplay, which was first played in 1602. Pearland writer / director Leslie A. Barrera has adapted The Bard’s romantic comedy for 2021 placing it in the Houston Bay area as a hurricane haven in New Orleans for TV reporter Viola Lodrigue. In the original, a shipwreck separated Viola from her twin brother Sebastian, who is played by Joshua Garcia of South Houston in the “Digital Stage” project. It was shot this spring in front of an audience at MATCH (the Midtown Arts & Theater Center) in Houston. A link to “Twelfth Night” will stream for free through July 4 on the Working Title HTX Theatrical Productions Facebook site, Barrera said. The site is at https://m.facebook.com/WorkingTitleHTX. The show can also be seen at https://ytube.io/3JGX. Groeninger is hoping his performance will grab the attention of producers and casting agents, who could help revive the acting career he left behind in New York City in September 2017. Struggling with divorce, alcohol and cancer, Groeininger said, “I was broken mentally, physically and spiritually” when his sister from Pearland encouraged him to pack his bags and move to Texas. In New York, he had succeeded as a professional actor despite his father’s insistence that Groeninger become a plumber or cook. “I went to college and got an honors BA in theater,” he said. “I was signed on by a top agent in New York City and booked co-starring roles on five network television shows.” A mini biography Groeninger’s film to IMDd.com credit touts his performances in “Daredevil” (2015) and both “Person of Interest” and “Facing Trauma” in 2011. Groeninger said his Shakespearean work included roles in “Julius Caesar”, “Henry V”, “The Merry Wives of Windsor”, “The Tempest”, Much Ado About Nothing “and” Romeo and Juliet “. He creates a YouTube channel to expand his online presence. “I want to do everything, and I want to say everything,” he said. “Entertainment is my very nature, and I know for a fact that I can keep audiences engaged, from the humor to the sublime.” Don Lampasone, an actor and content creator from Maryland, also appears on “Twelfth Night” as a news anchor in the opening scene that sets the stage for the adaptation. Rounding out the cast are Abby Tozer of The Woodlands and Kenneth Grissom, Joshua Hernandez and Leslie Morgan, all of Houston. Don Maines is a freelance writer who can be contacted at [email protected]

