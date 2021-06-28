Voice: A conversation with a bad boy from Hollywood | Cinema

I had left school that afternoon without realizing that my life was about to change because of an impromptu decision I had made while hitchhiking. I teach students who sometimes have trouble following my rules, and they have successfully used every tactic possible to get me in the skin.
As I approached the intersection, I heard an announcement over the car radio from a company looking for men and women to come to a hotel that afternoon to be extras in a movie. which will be filmed in Portland. I was intrigued, but I immediately thought of all the reasons why this seemed too ridiculous to me: too old, not pretty enough, my fellow teachers would think I was stupid. At the stop sign, I stopped. Turn left and I go home. Turn right and I’m heading towards the hotel.
The line up to the hotel ballroom, where the auditions were held, was full of hopes, all younger and quite stylish, so far from what I knew I looked like in formal wear. reasonable teaching.
I took a deep breath and walked over to the ballroom. A photographer had me pose for a head and full body photo and then was told if they wanted me they would email me.
I was given a document that told me to show up early in the morning and also reminded me of the protocol on the set: be on time and follow the instructions. Most importantly, never speak to the cast or risk being replaced immediately.
Once on the site, I checked in and was sent to the Wardrobe Coordinator, a woman who selected a green Jackie O-inspired sheath dress for me to wear to the party. It seemed too short and too tight. She didn’t think about it and solved the problem by handing me a new pair of superior control tights. She added strappy high heel sandals, a chunky gold choker, and large hoop earrings. Full outfit, although still too tight, I proceeded to hairstyle and makeup.
Perched on a director’s high chair, my eyes were covered in goop, my face smeared with foundation and brushed with powder. To finish off the look, my lips were smeared with red and dabbed with gloss. Then the stylist teased my hair at least two inches, sprayed it, straightened it, and sprayed it again. I was ready for the party.
I headed for the shuttle area where the extras gathered. Standing alone, I felt uncomfortable being watched. Discreetly, I looked up and scanned all over the place. A man stood about 6 feet to my left and looked at me. He was wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Her hair reached her shoulders, her eyes small and brown.
Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn, a Hollywood bad boy and outspoken political powder keg. We looked at each other for about five seconds, until I remembered the no-eye-contact rule and turned away. Luckily a white limousine arrived and the driver waved me on. Sitting alone in the back, I wondered if the driver had made a mistake and thought I was a real actor.
As I slowly meandered through familiar streets, I saw three of my friends on their morning stroll. They stared at the limo trying to catch a glimpse of a celebrity. The blackened windows obscured their view. Laughing, I imagined their surprise or disappointment if they knew I was the occupant. Eventually I was dropped off at a Brady Bunch-like house, my home for the day.
When we got on set the production assistants began to stage the scene, a backyard party for Walt McCandless, played by William Hurt. His wife, Billie McCandless, played by Marcia Gay Harden, had planned for the event. The stars were seated on a table on the upper level of a bridge, the extras on the lower level. I was placed near the steps and handed a helium balloon and said that during a speech the woman would look at me, roll her eyes and shrug. I had to follow his example and do the same.
Again and again we practice the scene, the romance of being in a movie slowly dissipating.
Sean Penn, who was directing the film, continually used the steps to climb up and talk with the stars. I tried to make room for him, but we kept moving aside, right-left, left-right. After doing this a number of times, while standing face to face, I impulsively broke the rule of not speaking.
I looked him straight in the eye and whispered: Do you want to dance? The expression on his face was worth the pain, the consequence of you will be replaced. He looked at me with the same surprised look I had given him earlier, and quickly moved to his place as director.
There were many takes until Thats a wrap! was heard two hours later. Back in the staging area, the extras were treated to a delicious buffet. Under a sky of perfect blue, I savored the celebration and the memory of the day.
By putting my outfit back in my wardrobe, I plunged back into my teaching life, my film career over.
I walked past a table where the cinematographer, producer, and director were discussing in depth.
Sean Penn looked up and smiled.
Hey, thanks for being here, he said.
With a mischievous glint in his eyes, the bad boy from Hollywood laughed, waved at me and turned away from me to continue his conversation.