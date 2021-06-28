Doctor Who actor rumored to debunk he’s replacing Jodie Whittaker

A Sin star, Olly Alexander has denied rumors he has been hired to replace Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor on the BBC’s Doctor Who show.
It’s a sin star Olly Alexander has denied rumors he would replace Jodie Whittaker on hit sci-fi show Doctor Who. Alexander’s most recent claim to fame comes from his performance as Ritchie in the miniseries It’s a sin, which tells the story of a group of friends living at the height of the UK’s HIV / AIDS crisis. The series has garnered much praise for its cast and unique brand of optimism, even when it tackles such a heavy topic. Alexander, in particular, has been praised for his acting skills, leaving viewers wanting to see him take on a myriad of different projects, including Doctor Who.
Whittaker is currently the Doctor on the show and has not made any official statement about his intentions to quit the show. There has been a lot of speculation that she will end her Doctorate career after the 2022 specials. Patrick Troughton, who played the Second Doctor, proposed a “three seasons rule”, saying the cast should quit the Doctorate. role after three seasons to help the show stay fresh and maintain its longevity. Most of the cast followed this rule, and Whittaker would too if she left when we said so. The BBC’s refusal to comment on the case also adds fuel to this fire, leading fans to believe there is something to be hidden.
Although it has been confirmed that It’s a sin will end after his first season, star Alexander is not looking for his next big role. The actor and musician has released a statement ending rumors that he is the next Time Lord. The Years and Years frontman has made it clear that he plans to focus on his music for a while and isn’t looking to work on another TV show right away. In a pun filled statement posted to Instagram by Agent Martha Kinn (via Deadline), she says the rumors are not true:
Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation. As nice as it may be to see the interest in this story regenerate, that just isn’t true. As odd as it sounds, Olly’s focus is on her music right now.
Rumors of Alexander’s unfounded tenure on Doctor Who started with speculation he was in talks with BBC executives to be the first openly gay actor to play the time lord. Alexander at first played shyly while discussing the Doctor Whorumors, joking that if he had to play the Doctor, he couldn’t say anything about it anyway. He said he thought it would be “amazing”. Now that his agent has made it clear that these rumors are untrue, viewers can still hang on to the fact that Alexander appears to be willing to join the show at some point in the future.
Much is still pending on the next iteration of The Doctor, including whether or not Whittaker plans to leave after the series’ 60th anniversary. Right now all the public can do is speculate. No other name has gained popularity to replace Whittaker. Yet after the success of the first woman to play the role, it would make sense for the BBC to continue adding more diversity and representation to the series thanks to the cast of the main character. For now, there is still a lot of unanswered Doctor Whoquestions leading up to season 13.
