Britney Spears is now all smiles on vacation in Hawaii





Following the disturbing testimony she gave during her guardianship hearing last week, Britney spears and her boyfriend Sam asghari flew to Hawaii for a relaxing and romantic vacation where the pop star would have been all smiles. On Thursday morning, the couple boarded a private plane to Maui and, according to an eyewitness who spoke with IS! New, Britney looked very happy and excited to be returning to Hawaii. She was stunned and all smiles when she landed on the island. After arriving, the couple headed to their favorite resort and went straight to the pool. The insider added that the pop star had a glass of fresh juice in her hand while swimming, took a quick nap and generally looked relaxed and happy. They added, they thought about going to the beach, but it looked very busy so they stayed at the pool. Britney looked out of place in a pink bikini by the pool soaking up some sun. And according to another source who spoke to Us weekly, Asghari has been working overtime to make sure Spears has the most relaxing vacation possible after the emotionally turbulent week she has been through. Sam made sure her schedule was clear the week after the hearing to be 100% there for her and support her, they said. The dancer loves her unconditionally and wants to make sure his five-year-old girlfriend knows how much he supports her. She has been very emotional, so he makes sure she loves him and treats her like a princess, the source said. They cook delicious food and eat fresh and healthy meals. She eats clean and trains with Sam as a form of detox to help her body mentally and spiritually. The trip also comes after Spears revealed in court last week that one of the main reasons she wants to make changes to her guardianship is that she’s ready to take her relationship with Asghari to the next level. I would like to take it easy, and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby, she revealed. I was told at this time in the guardianship, I cannot get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of me right now so I am not getting pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby … Basically, this guardianship is doing me a lot more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

