How the designer economy is changing Hollywood





Investors, influencers and entrepreneurs mingled and discussed the designer economy as a robot served cocktails. The inaugural event of dot.LA’s in-person summer series aimed to bring some understanding to the creator economy and the myriad of ways it is changing power relations in Hollywood. The new model is already shaking up traditional advertising, spurring a slew of startups, from old-school talent agencies to AI platforms aimed at increasing influencer reach and giving a greater voice to once-overlooked artists. “The talents are [now] capable of more than just branding deals, ”said Jake Webb, who heads talent management firm Slash Management. Webb was on the dot.LA panel on Thursday night. His clients include Loey Lane, an influencer who, with the help of Wheelhouse, has leveraged his hundreds of thousands of followers: “They are capable of creating productions, of creating businesses.” Lane now has a The success of the Spotify podcast. Lane built her social media primarily following Instagram and TikTok with a focus on body positivity. She then expanded her brand to also include paranormal ghost hunting, which she initially pursued largely on YouTube. Wheelhouse, one of the many Hollywood agencies that have dedicated their resources to influencers, helped her and her co-host turn their show into a Spotify podcast illustrating the enduring appeal of “mainstream media.” . She’s not the only one using her social media fame to close deals. Brands from Dunkin ‘Donuts to Crocs rely on celebrities to generate interest in their products. And Hollywood is even scouting on social media. “It goes both ways,” said Wheelhouse digital director Avi Gandhi. While influencers like Lane, who have built an following on social media, may seek to migrate to more established entertainment avenues, the reverse is also happening. Noah Schnapp is a good example, said Gandhi; the child actor used his success on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to build a large social audience. Gandhi, who helps creators build their brand, said aspiring influencers need to expand their presence across many platforms. “If you want to grow your business, you have to be in as many places as possible because there is money in all of these different places if you approach it right. And different content works in different places,” he said. Gandhi. The company is currently helping influencer group Hype House launch a show on Netflix. So where does he spend his free time? Online, of course. “I watch TikTok when I’m bored and only have my phone; I listen to podcasts when I’m in my car; I watch Netflix on Fridays when I just want my brain to turn off,” Gandhi said. “They all coexist and I don’t expect any of them to go away.” Dot.LA’s inaugural in-person summer series was hosted Thursday night by dot.LA’s Kelly O’Grady. It was presented in partnership with Wheelhouse. Related articles on the web

