Ed Sheeran re-recorded “Everything Changed” for “Red (Taylor’s Version)”





Swifties, come together! Not only did Ed Sheeran plan to release his song Penguins later this year, but he also revealed classified information about Red (Taylor version). During an interview on The Official Big Top 40, the Shape of You singer let it slip that the re-recording of Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album is well underway. In fact, he’s already been in the studio to re-record their romantic duo. I’ve done it before, Sheeran revealed when a fan called to ask. when he re-recorded Everything Has Changed. I have already saved it. Yeah, we did. Sadly, Sheeran hasn’t revealed much else about the highly anticipated project. However, he teased die-hard Swift fans with a vague line that will haunt them until the albums release in November. Taylors has a few surprises in store for you, he said. I will say that. Swift announced Red (Taylor version) earlier this month with an Instagram post that included key information about the album, including its release date and number of tracks. The pop star even said she couldn’t stop writing and one of the songs was 10 minutes long. This, of course, has ignited Twitter with speculation as to whether she would finally release an extended version of her beloved ballad, All Too Well. While we still don’t have answers on All Too Well and probably until the albums release, Swift teased the project (and likely dropped Easter eggs) into the caption. The next album I’m gonna release is my version of Red, she wrote. Musically and lyrically, red looked like a heartbroken person. It was everywhere, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, savage and tortured by past memories. Elsewhere in the caption, singer Willow revealed that she went to the studio and experienced different sounds and collaborators than the first time around and this time was different. I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts onto this album, hearing thousands of your voices singing the lyrics to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was just the time, but something was healed along the way, a- she continued. Swift closed her emotional post with what is easily the most exciting piece of information about Red (Taylor version) that we know so far. This will be the first time you’ll hear the 30 songs that were supposed to continue on Red, she wrote. And with 30 songs to look forward to, Sheeran was right: there’s plenty of room for surprises. Unfortunately, the Swifties will have to be patient; the re-recorded version of red not due out until November 19.

