Entertainment
Hollywood Bulldogs Review Exciting Stories Of Heroically Stupid Stuntmen | TV & radio
RRemember when Indiana Jones crossed a rope bridge with his sword to escape racist-designed Thuggee warriors wielding scimeters and worshiping Kali who were chasing him because he had slashed gems for reasons too complex to tackle now? Of course you do.
And remember what happened next? The bridge collapsed on a steep cliff, leaving Indy hanging from what had become a rope ladder, while a buff shaven-headed monk who, if the villain hadn’t worked, could easily have found work in an act of tribute to Right Said Fred, sought to tear off pieces of our hero and throw him at the alligators below.
Well, that’s neither Harrison Ford nor Right Said Fred’s first impersonator Amrish Puri in this footage. It’s about two British dudes called Vic Armstrong and Frank Henson, their stunt liners.
Before the tearing of the pieces could begin in earnest, Frank had a problem. His harness got tangled around his groin and knocked him over, causing him to fall a few feet before he could grab the ladder and deprive the alligators of lunch. Vic and Frank, being true professionals, realized that the camera was still rolling and therefore continued to trade blows. I was worried about him and punched him in the face at the same time, Vic recalls.
Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman (BritBox) was full of stories like this, to hyperventilate health and safety workers and metrosexuals like me contemplate our moisturizers and wonder where everything went wrong. The first recorded filmed waterfall occurred in 1908, when a man must have fallen from a cliff into the sea in The Count of Monte Cristo. Hundreds of men have subsequently cheated death by doing things as heroically stupid as trying to outrun the entrance to a stationary tunnel on top of a high-speed train, crashing through the patio doors in Nazi uniform, falling from helicopters, being hung upside down on a hook by Bob Hoskins and plausible flipping on a G Plan sofa when struck in The Saint by the old knitting pattern Roger Moore.
As British masculinity became more and more oxymoronic, men with names like Vic, Frank, Ray, Rocky and (my personal favorites) the Nosher and Dinny brothers kept the Bulldog spirit alive until green screens and CGIs make them almost obsolete. Or so Ray Winstone, who naturally narrated this program, supported. Unless it’s Ray but his voice doubles. This program taught me not to take anything for granted.
Stuntmen were often bizarre war veterans with no marketable skills on Civvy Street beyond boxing and rebounding. Jim Dowdall remembers being asked to describe his skills in job interviews. I can drop a grenade into a bucket at 30 feet eight out of 10 times, and I’m very good with a light machine gun. Nobody wanted that. So he and men like him have found themselves hanging out in Elstree and Hollywood, waiting to be summoned to do something that straddles the line between incredibly stupid and terrifyingly terrifying.
Firefighter jobs are very dangerous, recalled Dowdall, whose memoir, Man on Fire, details a working life that has been serialized into a human torch. You cannot run away from the fire. What you should do, apparently, if you ever get consumed by a fire on a movie set, is stand still and wait for help.
In a Bond film, Dowdall was playing a gleefully strangling villain to death Timothy Daltons 007 when the latter produced a lighter and ignited his accelerator-sprayed enemy. Dowdall had a small tube sticking out of his mouth under his flame retardant suit to provide air when he was inside the resulting fireball, while Dalton, you think, had retreated to his trailer. for a vodka martini. But when Dowdall sucked, nothing came out. Then he had a brain wave: he blew through the tube, releasing a blockage, and sucked air into his lungs. That’s why he lived to tell the story.
In the ’60s, it was a rite of passage for British stuntmen to be struck in the crown jewels and cut into oblivion by a faux leather Diana Rigg in The Avengers. The fight scenes would inevitably end with our heroine surrounded by comatose geezers, before Steed stepped in, commenting: I say, Mrs. Peel, you are remarkable! When I interviewed Rigg shortly before her death, she remembered her human punching bags with an affection that cannot be conveyed in a family journal.
We haven’t heard of any stunt girls, whose stories would have been at least as interesting as these gentlemen remembering their glory days. Director Jon Spira is slated for a sequel.
Instead, we had an intriguing 1967s Casino Royale scene where Frank told us he did the stunt, swerving around a ledge in a yellow E-type Jag. But hold on. The driver behind the wheel looked like a woman with a scarf. Was that Frank in women’s clothes? Couldn’t they have found a stuntwoman for the job? It made me think about how I had missed my calling. I could have been the double of Diana Riggs’ body.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/jun/28/hollywood-bulldogs-review-thrilling-tales-from-heroically-stupid-stuntmen
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]