Hollywood Bulldogs Review Exciting Stories Of Heroically Stupid Stuntmen | TV & radio

RRemember when Indiana Jones crossed a rope bridge with his sword to escape racist-designed Thuggee warriors wielding scimeters and worshiping Kali who were chasing him because he had slashed gems for reasons too complex to tackle now? Of course you do.

And remember what happened next? The bridge collapsed on a steep cliff, leaving Indy hanging from what had become a rope ladder, while a buff shaven-headed monk who, if the villain hadn’t worked, could easily have found work in an act of tribute to Right Said Fred, sought to tear off pieces of our hero and throw him at the alligators below.

Well, that’s neither Harrison Ford nor Right Said Fred’s first impersonator Amrish Puri in this footage. It’s about two British dudes called Vic Armstrong and Frank Henson, their stunt liners.

Before the tearing of the pieces could begin in earnest, Frank had a problem. His harness got tangled around his groin and knocked him over, causing him to fall a few feet before he could grab the ladder and deprive the alligators of lunch. Vic and Frank, being true professionals, realized that the camera was still rolling and therefore continued to trade blows. I was worried about him and punched him in the face at the same time, Vic recalls.

Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman (BritBox) was full of stories like this, to hyperventilate health and safety workers and metrosexuals like me contemplate our moisturizers and wonder where everything went wrong. The first recorded filmed waterfall occurred in 1908, when a man must have fallen from a cliff into the sea in The Count of Monte Cristo. Hundreds of men have subsequently cheated death by doing things as heroically stupid as trying to outrun the entrance to a stationary tunnel on top of a high-speed train, crashing through the patio doors in Nazi uniform, falling from helicopters, being hung upside down on a hook by Bob Hoskins and plausible flipping on a G Plan sofa when struck in The Saint by the old knitting pattern Roger Moore.

As British masculinity became more and more oxymoronic, men with names like Vic, Frank, Ray, Rocky and (my personal favorites) the Nosher and Dinny brothers kept the Bulldog spirit alive until green screens and CGIs make them almost obsolete. Or so Ray Winstone, who naturally narrated this program, supported. Unless it’s Ray but his voice doubles. This program taught me not to take anything for granted.

Stuntmen were often bizarre war veterans with no marketable skills on Civvy Street beyond boxing and rebounding. Jim Dowdall remembers being asked to describe his skills in job interviews. I can drop a grenade into a bucket at 30 feet eight out of 10 times, and I’m very good with a light machine gun. Nobody wanted that. So he and men like him have found themselves hanging out in Elstree and Hollywood, waiting to be summoned to do something that straddles the line between incredibly stupid and terrifyingly terrifying.

Firefighter jobs are very dangerous, recalled Dowdall, whose memoir, Man on Fire, details a working life that has been serialized into a human torch. You cannot run away from the fire. What you should do, apparently, if you ever get consumed by a fire on a movie set, is stand still and wait for help.

In a Bond film, Dowdall was playing a gleefully strangling villain to death Timothy Daltons 007 when the latter produced a lighter and ignited his accelerator-sprayed enemy. Dowdall had a small tube sticking out of his mouth under his flame retardant suit to provide air when he was inside the resulting fireball, while Dalton, you think, had retreated to his trailer. for a vodka martini. But when Dowdall sucked, nothing came out. Then he had a brain wave: he blew through the tube, releasing a blockage, and sucked air into his lungs. That’s why he lived to tell the story.

In the ’60s, it was a rite of passage for British stuntmen to be struck in the crown jewels and cut into oblivion by a faux leather Diana Rigg in The Avengers. The fight scenes would inevitably end with our heroine surrounded by comatose geezers, before Steed stepped in, commenting: I say, Mrs. Peel, you are remarkable! When I interviewed Rigg shortly before her death, she remembered her human punching bags with an affection that cannot be conveyed in a family journal.

We haven’t heard of any stunt girls, whose stories would have been at least as interesting as these gentlemen remembering their glory days. Director Jon Spira is slated for a sequel.

Instead, we had an intriguing 1967s Casino Royale scene where Frank told us he did the stunt, swerving around a ledge in a yellow E-type Jag. But hold on. The driver behind the wheel looked like a woman with a scarf. Was that Frank in women’s clothes? Couldn’t they have found a stuntwoman for the job? It made me think about how I had missed my calling. I could have been the double of Diana Riggs’ body.