ViacomCBS Announces CMT Music Awards to Move to CBS Following This Year’s Success | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 28, 2021– ViacomCBS today announced that following this year’s success, the CMT MUSIC AWARD Country Music is a fully fan-voted award only and its iconic country music pole will have its world premiere exclusively on CBS starting in 2022. The annual ViacomCBS-owned event will be broadcast live from Nashville on CBS at a date to be announced. For the 2022 event, CMT will kick off the company’s very first Country Music Week by hosting special week-long programming and exclusive director-crowned events that will broadcast the CMT MUSIC AWARDS later on CMT and various platforms. ViacomCBS. This year, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS saw a more than 10% increase in total viewership and topped as the most social program on all of television overnight. Of the six simultaneous broadcasts on the ViacomCBS network, the P18-34 ratings increased by + 32% compared to last year’s event. * Celebrated for their high-powered, world-first and multi-genre performances, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS have been broadcast live since 2005, bringing Nashville’s biggest party to music fans around the world. The 2021 show, hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured the most unprecedented mixed-genre collaborations and associations in the show’s history. Notable performances included HER + Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton + BRELAND and NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, who remains the most awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 22 wins. More information on this year’s show here. CBS has been the Americas’ most watched network for 13 consecutive seasons and home to major entertainment events such as THE GRAMMY AWARDS, THE TONY AWARDS, THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS and this season’s most watched special, OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A CBS PRIMETIME SPECIAL. For more information and news visit ViacomCBSPressExpress.com and CMTPress.com. +++ Source: Nielsen Early Ratings, 6/9/21, L + SD coverage ratings, total viewers = P2 +. Social content ratings, excluding sports, 9/6/21. Social network held: Conviva, YouTube Analytics, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Snap Analytics, 5/5 / 21-6 / 10/21. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005761/en/ CONTACT: Press contact: For CBS Phil Gonzales, Phil.Gonzales @ cbs.com For CMT Chris Delhomme, [email protected] Ali Marszalkowski, Ali.Marszalkowski @ viacomcbs.com KEYWORD: NEW YORK TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS / CONCERTS FAMILY CONSUMER GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TEENS TV AND RADIO OTHER CONSUMERS MUSIC WOMEN SOURCE: ViacomCBS Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/28/2021 3:00 PM / DISC: 06/28/2021 3:02 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005761/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

