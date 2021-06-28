8 Greatest Pittsburgh Actors From Jeff Goldblum To Frances McDormand

Before there was Tom Hanks, there was Jimmy Stewart – the ultimate man in all of America, who resisted the forces of political corruption in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), found a reason to live by Christmas in It’s a Wonderful Life. (1946) and battled madness in Hitchcock’s thriller Vertigo (1958), often ranked as the best film ever made.

Before Jimmy Stewart, however, there was a child named James Maitland Stewart, born near Pittsburgh in Indiana, Pennsylvania. (You don’t have to be born in Pittsburgh to be one of us).

Pittsburgh has had a number of significant intersections with the film industry, including the large amount of talent that has incubated in this region.

In recent history, Pittsburgh is probably best known for its singular weirdos (Jeff Goldblum) and larger-than-life personalities (Billy Porter). Legendary actor and eccentric and impassive meta-comedian Charles Grodin, who died on May 18 at the age of 86, was a case in point.





Here is our list (in no particular order) of the most influential and interesting Pittsburghers to grace the camera.

Jimmy stewart

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-born actor is one of those rare prominent men almost everyone loves, and it’s impossible to overstate his importance. Not a gallant and dashing bon vivant like Cary Grant, not a gruff obnoxious independence icon like John Wayne, Stewart’s personality was approachable, relatable, sympathetic, able to embody the extreme emotions of passion to obsession with despair like few actors in history. In 1999, the American Film Institute named him third on its list of America’s Greatest Male Actors of All Time. Flagship films: Vertigo “(1958), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939), It’s a Wonderful Life “(1946), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962).

Gene Kelly

Once upon a time, if you wanted to be successful in Hollywood, you had to be able to do certain things convincingly by singing, dancing, and riding (Westerners were great). No one had ever danced on screen like Gene Kelly, born in Pittsburgh in 1912. He was incredibly athletic, but had a classical ballet background and completely transformed the movie musical. He was also a master choreographer and had strong performances in dramatic roles. He even became a director. Flagship films: An American in Paris ”(1951), Singing in the rain” (1952), In town ”(1949).

Francoise McDormand





McDormand reached another career high during the pandemic year with her portrayal of a homeless wanderer in “Nomadland” (2020), for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress. She also helped produce the film. The 1975 Monessen High School graduate won four Oscars, two Primetime Emmys and a Tony – the “Triple Crown of Acting.” She is married to Joel Coen of the filmmaking duo Coen Brothers and has appeared in several of their extremely original and dialogue-oriented films: “Blood Simple” (1984), “Fargo” (1996), “Burn After Reading” (2008) ). and “The Man Who Wasn’t There” (2001). Key films: “Fargo”, “Nomadland”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2018), “North Country” (2005).

Michael keaton

He started out in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and rose through the ranks to be one of the biggest box office stars of the 1980s. Keaton could inhabit a character and make him his own – he was Beetlejuice, Mr. Mom and the best Batman ever. He embodied the grain of the American working class in the comedy Gung Ho (1986) and mastered the complex drama as a drug addict in Clean and Sober (1988). Oddly enough, his two biggest roles Batman and Beetlejuice were partnerships with legendary eccentric director Tim Burton. When Burton left the Batman franchise, Keaton also left, turning down $ 15 million. He rose to stardom in 2014 with Birdman (Or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), delivering an Oscar-winning performance. Flagship films: Night Shift ”(1982), Beetlejuice (1988), Batman” (1989), “Birdman” (2014).

Jeff Goldblum

In recent years, West Homestead native Jeff Goldblum has grown into something more than a movie star and a frequent character in commercials. It has become something of a meme, a symbol of this strange age we live in. A new book calls him Hollywood’s most enigmatic actor. Her sleek, cheesy character was born out of cult lead roles like The Fly, and continued on decade-long giants like Jurassic Park. He’s everywhere, but sort of charming and not boring (which is quite a feat). When a Pittsburgh tattoo shop started hosting Jeff Goldblum Day, he actually introduced himself. Plus, everyone seems to like it. In his spare time he’s a great jazz pianist because of course he is. He returned to Pittsburgh to perform his music and jokes between songs which alone are worth the price of admission. Flagship films: The Fly “(1986), Jurassic Park” (1993), Independence Day (1996).