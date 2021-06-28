Entertainment
A little transparency would lighten up a lot at Hollywood Film Academy – deadline
When Wenting Xu and Diedrik van Hoogstraten sent their omnibus resignation letter to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in mid-June, I had to look twice at the sixth point. This is the one that begins: “Internal transparency, never great to begin with, has actually decreased since February, so members no longer know the details on finances.
The complaint could just as easily have been directed to another Hollywood nonprofit: the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
As of Monday, June 28, the Film Academy – with more than 9,000 members and hundreds of millions of dollars in assets – had still not provided its members or the general public with its annual report for the fiscal year ended. 12 months. earlier, June 30, 2020. In other words, an interested party could not easily follow the financial performance related to the penultimate Oscars, when Parasite was the best movie, not to mention the little-seen April show, when Nomadic country Won.
To be clear, the numbers are discoverable, if you’re sophisticated enough to get at least six clicks on the website of the Electronic Municipal Marketing Access service, which tracks bond offerings organized by certain public entities. For those who lack the time and patience, the 2020 financial statements are here. As noted, they were disclosed to bondholders last Christmas Eve, which, counting on my fingers, appeared to be the last business day of the 180-day disclosure window specified in the bond agreement.
On Monday, however, the Academy’s public website at Oscars.org only displayed the 2019 report, as of when Green book was a winner. A few astute members who kindly checked the Academy members-only portal couldn’t find any trace of the 2020 report. Historically, the financial statements for the old Oscar cycle were handed out before the next show, sometimes at the previous fall.
But this year, nothing – or, at least, nothing that intelligent and interested members couldn’t easily find.
An Academy spokesperson declined to comment.
Of course, a new fiscal year ends on Wednesday, posing perhaps more pressing questions than in the previous two years, when revenues from the Academy’s television contract with ABC, the institution’s main source of income, went downhill. slipped slightly to something in the order of $ 105 million, after years of steady increases.
Are the numbers dropping again this year, following a disastrously poorly rated TV show watched by only around 10.4 million viewers? A little ? By many? Not at all? Who would know? Academy officials have offered no public comments or member submissions on the numbers, even as the group elected its new board of governors this month; and full disclosure does not seem likely until the next bond maturity date at the end of December.
But, given the Academy’s liability for an estimated $ 488 million debt related to its yet to open cinema museum, the questions are not incidental. So maybe the new board should think about reforms to increase institutional transparency, with a keen eye on tax matters.
It could start by requiring the distribution of audited financial statements within, say, 90 days after year end. And if it’s really serious about member engagement, the board might even consider requiring quarterly reports, just like public companies.
To go further, the board could distribute the agendas of its periodic meetings to the members. If the governors are feeling crazy and crazy, they might even allow members to attend, via video link if not in person.
This would likely force them to rescind a privacy restriction that has been added to the statutes over the past decade. But it doesn’t seem outrageous that governors are allowed to discuss issues with those who elected them.
In fact, an annual membership meeting wouldn’t be a bad idea. At the very least, that would avoid the kind of transparency complaint that, among other things, has just hit the HFPA.
