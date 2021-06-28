‘The Fourth’ at Gallia – Gallipolis Daily Tribune





GALLIPOLIS – After last year’s socially distanced Independence Day when most people celebrated at home, this year in County Gallia, residents are set for the return of the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival and other community events observing the upcoming July 4th vacation. First off, “River Rec” returns this Friday and Saturday at Gallipolis Municipal Park with free musical entertainment, pageantry, family activities, fireworks and more. River Rec entertainment will include nationally recognized artists including Connor Christian, local competitor of “The Voice”, the Mikele Buck Band who appeared on “The Voice” in 2018 and headliner Confederate Railroad. , all performing on the Saturday of the festival, with fireworks sponsored by Thomas Do It Center to close the evening of July 3. Also on Friday July 2, the festival returns with its musical program of contemporary Christian music. This year, the competitions will headline the first evening of the festival. Other festival events include the Junior Women’s Club Talent Show, the Rotary Mile, the Baby Tots Sparkler Pageant, and the annual parade with Connor Christian as Grand Marshal. The parade will take place at noon on Saturday July 3 in downtown Gallipolis. Concessions, inflatables, children’s games and a host of family activities will also be offered. Free entry. Find the latest news from River Rec, organized by the Gallipolis Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers, at https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/. The River Rec program includes: Friday July 2 10 a.m., gospel music presented by Field of Hope; Noon, opening ceremony; 12:30 p.m., contemporary Christian music presented by Field of Hope; 2 pm-4pm, Talent Show presented by Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club; 4-5:30 p.m., Lil ‘Miss and Mister Firecracker; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., river recreation competition. saturday july 3 7:45 am, Baby Tot signs up for the stage; 9am, Baby Tot; 11:30 am, start of the Rotary Mile race at Shake Shoppe on Second Ave .; Noon, parade, downtown Gallipolis, the theme is “Take me to the river”; 2 pm-6pm, Children’s Day presented by Beau Sang State Farm in City Park; 7 p.m., performance by Connor Christian; 8 p.m., performance by the Mikele Buck Band; 9 p.m., performance by Confederate Railroad; 10 p.m., Fireworks presented by Thomas Do It Center. All River Rec performances and contests take place on the Robin Fowler State Farm Stage. Also in County Gallia during the holiday weekend: The Centerville Fire Department will be holding a social ice cream and fireworks display, with activities starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Also on Saturday July 3, the Gallia County Veterans Honor Guard is hosting a Chicken BBQ with Baked Beans and Coleslaw for $ 8 per plate at VFW Post 4464, 134 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then on Sunday, July 4, American Legion Lafayette Post # 27, Sons of the American Legion Squadron # 27 and Auxiliaries will host a family party for the kids at 1 p.m. at the post house on McCormick Road in Gallipolis. There will be games, water balloons, a bouncy house, a corn hole, as well as refreshments. All members, children and the public are invited to attend. Additionally, some of those on the Gallia County side of the Ohio River will be able to see the Point Pleasant Liberty Fest fireworks, which are set off from a barge in front of Riverfront Park at 10 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Fest activities begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Point Pleasant. Free entry. Beth Sergent contributed to this story. (Editor’s Note: Updates to these events or the addition of other vacation offerings can be emailed to the Tribune at [email protected] for possible free publication.) © 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. Members of the Gallia Academy Marching Band marched and performed in a previous River Rec Parade. This year’s parade is at noon on Saturday. The River Valley Marching Band and South Gallia Marching Band walked Second Avenue in a previous River Rec Parade. This year’s festival returns this Friday and Saturday in Gallipolis. River Rec, community events package

