What to Know About Acting Scams in Hollywood

In February 2017, a secret investigation rocked the Los Angeles acting community. Criminal charges have been laid against 28 defendants linked to five casting workshops on alleged fee-for-service programs.

A year-long effort by the Los Angeles City Lawyers Office found that these workshops violated the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act when they instructed aspiring actors to participate in auditions. Among those charged were several well-known casting professionals with credits in shows on Netflix, ABC and CBS.

This is just one high-profile example of scams targeting people in the entertainment industry. If you’re just starting out or just starting out in your career, you need to be careful with upfront fees, job guarantees, and anything that sounds too good to be true.

Zino Macaluso, Country Director and Senior Counsel, Professional Representatives, at SAG-AFTRA, said it was imperative for new players to talk to those who were more experienced in the industry. Articles (like this one) and online forums can provide useful information, he said, but the field experience is invaluable. So find a trusted mentor who can point you to less reputable companies and individuals who hope to exploit you.

Here is more expert advice.

Prepare for success

A lot of people move to Los Angeles to pursue a dream, but a lot of them move to Los Angeles too early.

One way to protect yourself is to save money before you move, Macaluso said.

You need to make sure you have cash in your pocket before moving here, as the pressures of the city and the ability to pay the rent come on very quickly, he said. And if you are not prepared for something like this then you are easier prey for those people who are trying to part with your money.

Here is what he recommends having in place, at a minimum, before a move:

These initial building blocks will overall take the strain off you when approached by people your intuition would say, This is a bad thing, he said.

Know the warning signs

In acting or in any entertainment career, there are bad actors. Here are a few ways to spot them:

The initial costs: Don’t pay a company an upfront fee for the services, Rafael Carbajal, director of the LA County Department of Consumer Affairs and Business, said in a statement to The Times. Talent service companies or talent agencies cannot charge clients an upfront fee in exchange for the promise of getting a job.

Guarantees: There are many services in Hollywood that advertise themselves as casting agencies and promise audition and employment opportunities and offer to promote new actors on their websites.

They have convinced hundreds of thousands of aspiring actors that they are some kind of industry standard, Billy DaMota, a longtime casting director told The Times in 2015. No reputable casting director I know of don’t use these places to find talent.

Before working with an arts service company or arts agency, Carbajal recommends check with the Division for the application of labor standards to ensure that the company has the appropriate licenses and permits.

Ask for references, he said, and search online reviews of the company to see if others have complained about their services.

Get all contracts, promises in writing, and keep copies.

It’s very sad because the actors have a lot of hope, and obviously you have to be upbeat and hopeful to be an actor in the first place, said Graham Shiels of Graham Shiels Studios. The obstacle is so vast; the obstacle is so high. … But that makes you a little gullible.

Undeserved Bravado: It may mean that someone just wants to take your money, casting director Dea Vise said.

If they say great Hollywood manager or great Hollywood agent, that’s a scam. No one is saying that when he is, in fact, a great Hollywood agent, Vise said.

Unsolicited Offers: There is a Hollywood myth that actors can be discovered anywhere in the mall or gas station, but if someone walks up to you uninvited, do your research.

Unsolicited representation requests should be carefully considered and considered because they are not always what they appear to be on the surface, Macaluso said. This is not a market where you have credible and legitimate agents who are actively seeking to be represented in this way.

Sex: The #MeToo movement has raised awareness among people in the industry who prey on vulnerable people by leveraging sex in exchange for fame or success. There has been a lot of progress due to social activism and changes in laws. I think that notion that you can just use casting culture as an excuse for rape, those days are gone, Debra Katz, partner at Katz, Marshall & Banks law firm, told us in 2020.

Recent reports, however, indicate that people in the industry should remain vigilant.

Very few artists have been comfortable speaking up and expressing themselves because they feel that if they do, they are damaging their careers in the long run, Macaluso said. But that’s also the kind of seedy underside of what’s going on there. It’s not just money; it is also sex and power.

Report scams

Since 2012, the LA County Department of Consumer Affairs and Business (DCBA) has received 82 complaints against talent service companies and talent agencies. The department successfully investigated three companies for violations of the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act, which resulted in lawsuits against all three companies.

The ministry said people often did not report incidents out of embarrassment. But that’s nothing to be ashamed of, and your report could prevent someone else from getting ripped off in the future.

You can report on the department’s website, or call (800) 593-8222 with any questions.