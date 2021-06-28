Ocean City Hosts July 4th Holiday Events





Fireworks will close the July 4 festivities in Ocean City on Sunday July 4 at 9 p.m. The city is set to celebrate the return of summer and the show promises to be spectacular. The fireworks will be launched from a barge into the ocean near Music Pier and will be best seen from the beach and the promenade between Fifth Street and 14th Street. Simultaneous music will be broadcast over the Boardwalk sound system and available to stream online at www.ocnj.us. The fun begins on Wednesday June 30 with the opening of the weekly Farmers Market and continues through Monday July 5 with a concert by Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. WEDNESDAY JUNE 30: The popular weekly Farmers Market on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle will open June 30 and run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September 29. The market offers fresh produce from local farms in the area, as well as a variety of handicraft vendors. Wacky Wednesdays’ Ocean Citys Wacky But Not Tacky series begins at 10:30 a.m. on June 30 at Ocean City Music Pier. The event invites families and individuals to participate in various activities and contests. The season opener will feature the saltwater taffy sculpture. No prior registration is required for this free family event. THURSDAY JULY 1 Market day entertainment and activities on downtown Asbury Avenue will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1 and continue on Thursday mornings throughout the season. A sand sculpture competition will be open to children, adolescents, adults and families. Registration is free and begins at 9 a.m. at Sixth Street Beach. Judgment takes place at 11 a.m. Family home evening leaders at various blocks of the boardwalk will perform Thursday evenings from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. starting July 1. FRIDAY JULY 2 Legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean presents a stellar live performance at the Ocean City Music Pier with special guest Steve Forbert. Visit Ticketmaster to reserve your seats. SATURDAY JULY 3: The South Ocean City Bike Parade encourages cyclists to dress and dress their bikes in the spirit of the holidays. The event is free and no prior registration is required. It will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. and registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Our Lady of Good Counsel parking lot at 40th Street and Asbury Avenue. This parade ends at the playground at 52nd Street and Haven Avenue. The Ocean City Pops will be giving a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 3 at Carey Stadium (behind Ocean City High School on the beach block of Fifth Street and Sixth Street). The legendary local orchestra will perform patriotic classics and audience favorites in honor of our nation’s birthday. The Carey Stadium concert is a first for the Ocean City Pops. Bring a beach chair or blanket to sit on the court, and there will be seating available in the bleachers. SUNDAY JULY 4 Registration for the Gardens Civic Association Cycling Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 in the parking lot at the foot of the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge. The route heads towards East Atlantic Boulevard with an arrival near Beach Road. The parade starts at 10 a.m. The Ocean City Skate Park will host a free Skate Bash on July 4 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm The event will feature a DJ, snacks, giveaways and a patriotic costume contest. The skatepark is located at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue. A kite competition will be held at 7 p.m. on the beach along the promenade. A yo-yo contest and exhibit will also begin at 7 p.m. on the Music Pier promenade. Both events are free upon registration at Music Pier. For more information, call 609-399-6111. MONDAY JULY 5: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will bring their live show to Ocean City to end the 4th of July weekend in style. Visit Ticketmaster to reserve your seats for this 7 p.m. show at the Ocean City Music Pier.

