The range of roles occupies the South Houston actor this summer





Versatility is key for South Houston actor Joshua Garcia, whose fans can see him this summer in a digital film adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”, a Spanish-language car commercial and a children’s musical on stage.

“You can always catch me doing something different,” said high school graduate Dobie 2014. In his senior year, he played the role of Robin Hood in a Dobie Theater production.

Next, Garcia graduated with a 2020 BFA in Theater from Sam Houston State University before hitting the curb to become an actor in Houston. “I am very confident that I have been trained well; so it’s not an inconceivable dream for me to do this, ”said Garcia, 25. “Twelfth Night” was set by Pearland writer / director Leslie A. Barrera in the middle of a hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast. A link to “Twelfth Night” will stream for free through July 4 on the Working Title HTX Theatrical Productions Facebook site, Barrera said. The site is at https://m.facebook.com/WorkingTitleHTX. The show can also be seen at https://ytube.io/3JGX. In the “Digital Stage” project, Garcia plays a Houston television reporter who is based on Sebastian’s character from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”, a romantic comedy that was first performed in 1602. Hijinks ensue when her sister Viola arrives in Houston, seeking refuge in New Orleans, where the hurricane struck the hardest. Viola is disguised as a man in order to get a job at a television station owned by a “good old boy” from Texas who prefers to hire men. Abby Tozer of The Woodlands plays Viola, while the owner of the TV channel is played by JP Groeninger of Pearland. Maryland actor and content creator Don Lampasone also appears as a news anchor in the opening scene that sets the stage for “Twelfth Night.” Rounding out the cast are Kenneth Grissom, Joshua Hernandez and Leslie Morgan, all from Houston. The show was filmed this spring in front of an audience at MATCH (the Midtown Arts & Theater Center) in Houston. On June 20, Garcia opened for the Main Street Theater Theater for Youth production of “Junie B.’s Essential School Survival Guide.” as Sheldon, a freshman. The musical is adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park. “I love it,” Garcia said. “My solo number is ‘Backpacks on Parade’. It’s very funny and optimistic. The show will run through August 1 at the Teatro Bilingüe in Houston, 333 S. Jensen Drive. It is recommended for children of kindergarten and up. For more information on the show and tickets, visit https://bityl.co/7ZD6. Meanwhile, Garcia can’t wait to see an ad he recently shot for Big Star Honda on social media platforms in Spanish. Garcia portrayed the lead role, a car sales representative. The ad follows him through several one-day scenarios in the life of a salesperson at the Houston Gulf Freeway dealership. “To speak Spanish fluently, I watch Mexican movies and TV shows,” he said. “Immersive learning is my priority. I started about two years ago, wanting to connect more with my culture. Don Maines is a freelance writer who can be contacted at [email protected]

