Jeopardy! : Sanjay Gupta is the new host. How long does it host?

When Dr. Sanjay Gupta arrived on the Jeopardy! ready to practice hosting, he felt there was nothing he could do right.

His pace was shifted, he found it difficult to keep the conversation afloat, and he sometimes forgot where he was supposed to be at certain points in the game.

As Gupta struggled to find his rhythm, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards approached him.

It was like a masterful trainer coming to talk to his wandering pitcher at the mound, CNN chief medical correspondent Gupta recently wrote to CNN. I thought he might put me on the bench, but instead he told me something that I never forgot: for the candidates who come to play, it’s one of the biggest days. of their lives, and when you look at someone at the end of the show and tell them, they’re a danger! champion is like putting a gold medal around their neck.

This moment, Gupta wrote, changed everything.

From then on, he was determined to focus on the competitors at the heart of the game and not let them down. So later that night, the day before filming began, he turned his hotel room into a makeshift Jeopardy! together. The bathroom became the backstage, the bed served as a reception lectern, the television was the game board and the windows represented the audience.

The practice has paid off. The next day, Gupta said things were starting to look more natural. And the time it takes for him to crown his first Jeopardy! champion, he was able to take full advantage of the reaction.

With the hand on the chest, the person started to shake, their mouth started to shake and then look like pure joy. The power of the moment was felt throughout the set, Gupta wrote in his essay for CNN.

It made me realize that just because a show is full of facts and knowledge doesn’t mean it has been stripped of intensity and humanity. Peril! is all of those things.

Now, Guptas’ time behind the reception desk is making its debut on national television. The neurosurgeon and journalist, who hosts from June 28 to July 9, is the 11th guest invited to replace since the death of Alex Trebeks in November 2020.

The story of Dr. Sanjay Guptas with Jeopardy!

For Gupta, who grew up watching Jeopardy! with his parents and has since continued the tradition with his three teenage daughters, hosting the beloved quiz was a surreal opportunity he did not take lightly.

I was super nervous he said recently Peril! producers. I had never done anything like this. But I think what made me the most nervous was that I had immense respect for the show. I think when you have immense respect for something, you just want to treat it with that respect and do everything right. This is good, but it can also make you a little nervous.

Gupta looked at Jeopardy! since he was a teenager. His parents, both engineers who immigrated to the United States from India, excelled in categories related to math, science and world history. Gupta, meanwhile, said he often does better with pop culture and sports.

Peril! was the great equalizer in our family, Gupta wrote for CNN. We all had our strengths and weaknesses. Any of us could be a champion. Decades later, I still remember my dad looking proud when he found the right answer. I later realized he was even more proud when his young son did the same.

Now the Guptas daughters, who show great pride when they outsmart their dad on a Jeopardy! hint, are just as proud of their dad taking on the role of host, said Gupta Peril! producers.

Dr Sanjay Gupta as Jeopardy! host

Gupta said the precision required to be a neurosurgeon helped him prepare to welcome Jeopardy! But that does not mean that his accommodation stay went smoothly during a match, he had to reread every clue in a category.

In my defense, it was a category full of 10-letter words in a foreign language, he wrote in his CNN essay.

During Guptas’ time as host, Jeopardy! matches participants’ earnings and donates to the Guptas charity of their choice: Atlanta Odyssey. In an interview with Peril! producers, Gupta was visibly moved when he spoke about the organization’s mission to provide educational opportunities for students from underserved communities.

After Guptas’ time as host, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck will take turns behind the lectern, the Deseret News reported. Gupta said hosting the show was honor of a lifetime.

Guest accommodation @Peril! made me respect the amazing Alex Trebek even more, he wrote on Twitter Sunday. Her glow made it all so easy. The show has a stride and cadence unlike anything I’ve experienced before, and the truth is, I loved it!